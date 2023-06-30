Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Perform 'Shy Boy' At Glastonbury





No doubt, "Shy Boy" will be a highlight of Jepsen's live set when she embarks upon a run of summer dates in New York and Los Angeles - a third show has just been added for the latter due to immediate sell out of all dates. See all tour dates below.



"Shy Boy" is available now at all digital retailers via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope Records.



Produced by



Jepsen's army of fans will be able to catch her in a handful of very special engagements in Los Angeles and New York this summer. The four original dates - two in each city - sold out immediately, prompting a third night to be added at The Bellwether in L.A. due to the incredible demand.



