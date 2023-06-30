Slighter & Craig Joseph Huxtable Traverse A Dark Tunnel On 'Pulling Me Under' Single - 'The Futile Engine' LP Is Out July 21, 2023





This is the second taste of 'This Futile Engine' album, to be released this summer via Brutal Resonance Records, following the release of the lead single 'Have No Fear' (an intense, moody and cinematic offering with traditional A-side and B-side versions) via Confusion Inc.



Slighter is the solo moniker of Colin C., who has been fine-tuning the future of electronic music since kickstarting his music in Mid City Los Angeles in the early 2000s. Creating from a unique vantage point, he was involved in collaborations for various Metropolis Records releases and



'Pulling Me Under' is a natural progression of two singles for which Slighter and



"For me lyrics-wise, 'Pulling Me Under' is all about being locked in a battle with the self, combating depression and negative thinking. The narrative shift back and forth as the song progresses like a fight for the survival of one's psyche," says



Mixed and mastered at The Cell Studio, this new 13-track record also features collaborations with Steven Seibold of Hate Dept, Yvette Winkler of Vaselyne, Morgue VVitch, Deep Dark Water and more. Here again, through sonic experimentation and innovation, Slighter continues to provide new fuel for the counterculture..



"Craig and I met through mutual friends and pretty much hit it off right away. We started chatting on collaborations, and how he'd like to do some more vocals since he and Chris Peterson (Front Line Assembly) had recently formed their band together Ohmelectronic with



"I want to give my friends a challenge to try something new when we work together. The most effortless sort of collaborations happen when you are working with people who bring out the best in you and push each other out of our comfort zones a bit. Every song I do with



While very much an independent artist who largely files under the musical radar, Slighter's music has also found its way on to mainstream shows over the years, with songs and remixes featured on such television shows as Showtime's 'House Of Lies', 'Elementary' (CBS), 'Bones' and 'Lethal Weapon' (FOX), 'Defiance' and 'Covert Affairs' (NBC-Universal).



As of June 28, 'Pulling Me Under (Video Mix)' will be available from fine digital platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp. 'This Futile Engine' will be released on July 21, both as a



'Pulling Me Under' written by Colin Cameron Allrich (ASCAP) and

Published by

Produced by Colin C. for Slighter

Created, mixed and mastered @ The Cell Studio

Conceptualized and executed by Colin C. for Confusion Inc. 2022-2023

'Have No Fear' lyrics and vocals by Colin Cameron Allrich

'Pulling Me Under' video by Confusion Inc.

