Everyone Asked About You - Queer Tweemo From The Pop Fringe Of Little Rock, Arkansas's Thriving '90s DIY Scene

The History: By 1997, emo was in the early throes of its first evolution since erupting out of the D.C. hardcore scene a dozen years earlier. This new wave was less concerned with its post-hardcore forebearers' political peccadilloes and blood curdling shrieks, favoring instead a light-weight, mix-tape friendly, and hyper-sensitive version of pop punk.



Bands like Promise Ring, Get Up Kids, Braid, Mineral, Christie Front Drive, and Rainer



The band formed in 1996 and consisted of Chris Sheppard, Lee Buford, Collins Kilgore, and



They released their self-titled debut EP in 1997, which featured songs like "Paper Airplanes, Paper Hearts," "Me Vs. You," and "It's Days Like This That Make Me Wish Summer Lasted Forever." The EP received mixed reviews, but the band's dedicated fans supported them.



Lyrically their songs explored the trials and tribulations of adolescence, as well as Sheppard's own journey in discovering his sexuality (" Boston ") and coming out as a gay man.



Sheppard, says, "If there's a theme through all of our songs, it's emotional and physical distance, challenging goodbyes and misunderstandings and terrible communication."



Everyone Asked About You broke up in 2000, but their music continues to be influential to emo fans around the world. With fewer than 2000 records across their entire recorded output floating around, fans flocked to YouTube and MP3 blogs to download needle-drop rips and sing the praises of



Everyone Asked About You reunited for their first show in 23 years in the winter of 2022, and plan to tour more in the months ahead.

'Paper Airplanes, Paper Hearts'_ 2xLP Tracklist / Credits



Side A

1. Paper Airplanes, Paper Hearts

2. Me Vs. You

3. It's Days Like This That Make Me Wish The Summer Would Last Forever

4. Everyone Asked About You



Side B

1. A Better Way To A Broken Heart

2. I Will Wait

3. Sometimes Memory Fails Me Sometimes

4. Handsome, Beautiful



Side C

1. Crazy

2. Boston

3. Song For Chris

4. Letters Never Sent

5. Taxi



Side D

1. Last Dance

2. Let's Be Enemies

3. Solitaire

4. Across Puddles

5. Greek To Me

6. Outro



Produced for reissue by Ken Shipley & Rob Sevier

Coordinated by Jana Gautschy

Original recordings engineered by Barry Poynter

Additional engineering by Jim "Watts" Vereeke on B3-4

Mastered by Jeff Lipton &

All songs written by Everyone Asked About You, published by Songs Of Numero Group

Lee Buford - drums, programming

Collins Kilgore - guitar, keys

Chris



John Beachboard - keys on C1-5, D1-6

Matt Bradley - bass on C1-5, D1-6



Additional personnel:

Kristin Wanek - handclaps on A3

Story Matkin-Rawn - flute on B3

Chris Wilson - glockenspiel on B3

Carrie



