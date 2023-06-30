Dutch Punks Drunktank Join Thousand Islands Records, Announce 'Return Of The Infamous Four' Vinyl Reissue

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dutch metalized skatepunk unit Drunktank has joined Montreal-based independent label, Thousand Islands Records, who just announced a vinyl reissue of the band's highly acclaimed 2019 album, Return Of The Infamous Four. The release features an alternate Canada-themed artwork to coincide with Drunktank's first tour of Eastern Canada this September, including appearances at festivals such as Envol et Macadam, Music 4 Cancer, Le Déluge and more. Vinyl will be available on tour and can be pre-ordered here: https://thousandislandsrecords.com/2023/06/28/drunktank-return-of-the-infamous-four-limited-canadian-edition/

Drunktank is currently working on new music which will be the band's first material featuring new members Ivaylo, Jasper, and Jouke.
Hammer Of Justice: https://youtu.be/p2rxcjvt98c
We Want More: https://youtu.be/Z2fkn6CSbj8
Official Website: https://drunktank.nl/

Tour Dates (with Ten Foot Pole)
Sept 14 - Envol et Macadam, - Québec City, QC
Sept 15 - Le Délüge - Saguenay, QC
Sept 16 - Music 4 Cancer - Sainte-Thérèse, QC
Sept 17 - The Dominion Tavern - Ottawa, ON
Sept 19 - Broom Factory - Kingston, ON
Sept 20 - Hard Luck Bar - Toronto, ON
Sept 21 - Palasad SocialBowl - London, ON
Sept 22 - Queens - Barrie, ON

TRACKLIST:
WE WANT MORE
HAMMER OF JUSTICE
WASTE AWAY
GREEN BUTTON
HELLRAISERS
COURAGE OF A FEW
RAISING THE BAR
ARMY OF DARKNESS
DARKER SIDE
RETURN OF THE INFAMOUS FOUR






