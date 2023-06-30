Dutch Punks Drunktank Join Thousand Islands Records, Announce 'Return Of The Infamous Four' Vinyl Reissue





Drunktank is currently working on new music which will be the band's first material featuring new members Ivaylo, Jasper, and Jouke.

Hammer Of Justice: https://youtu.be/p2rxcjvt98c

We Want More: https://youtu.be/Z2fkn6CSbj8

Official Website: https://drunktank.nl/



Tour Dates (with Ten Foot Pole)

Sept 14 - Envol et Macadam, - Québec City, QC

Sept 15 - Le Délüge - Saguenay, QC

Sept 16 -

Sept 17 - The Dominion Tavern - Ottawa, ON

Sept 19 - Broom Factory - Kingston, ON

Sept 20 - Hard Luck Bar - Toronto, ON

Sept 21 - Palasad SocialBowl - London, ON

Sept 22 - Queens - Barrie, ON



TRACKLIST:

WE WANT MORE

HAMMER OF JUSTICE

WASTE AWAY

GREEN BUTTON

HELLRAISERS

COURAGE OF A FEW

RAISING THE BAR

ARMY OF DARKNESS

DARKER SIDE

