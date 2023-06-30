Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 30/06/2023

Montreal Acoustic Folk Duo Steve & Ginie Jackson Release New Video "7 Billion People"

Hot Songs Around The World

People
Libianca
192 entries in 16 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
590 entries in 28 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
373 entries in 22 charts
Calm Down
Rema
713 entries in 23 charts
Eyes Closed
Ed Sheeran
183 entries in 24 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
469 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
1178 entries in 29 charts
La Bachata
Manuel Turizo
186 entries in 6 charts
Players
Coi Leray
188 entries in 15 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
839 entries in 28 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Montreal acoustic folk duo Steve & Ginie Jackson have released the video for "7 Billion People" off their most recent full length album 'Colder Than The Sea,' out now on Thousand Islands Records.
The clip was shot in San Diego, CA during the band's recent West Coast tour.

Steve & Ginie Jackson is a Festive Folk duo based in Montreal, Québec, Canada. They made their debut in 2017 and have played over 200 shows across 9 countries. Their Folk Pop, Bluegrass, Irish/Trad influences will let you dream and travel. Not only have they played festivals like the FEQ, Envol et Macadam, Carnaval de Québec, le Festivoix and Music4Cancer, they have also played in places such as le Magasin 4 in Belgique, The Rainbow in Hollywood, The House of Blues in San Diego, Club Soda, Les Foufounes Électriques and Le Lion D'Or in Montréal just to name a few.

The duo has shared the stage with bands such as Joey Cape, Orloge Simard, Québec Redneck Bluegrass Project, Young Blood Brass Band, Ben Caplan, Pépé et sa Guitare, and much more.

The couple got to know each other during a joint concert of their respective previous groups. Together, they started to dream about traveling and playing music, and they fell in love. Their common dream came true when they built a camper van and left for a 60 day tour across North America. During this trip they met the music label Mannequin Vanity Records, which led to them releasing their 2017 debut album 'Leaving For Today' recorded in San Diego. This album spawned a second tour across the USA that lasted 2 months and a European tour that saw them playing 9 different countries, during which, they recorded brand new music in the Midilive Studios.

In 2019, they released a 6 song EP called 'Dance Away' recorded in Paris. Since then, they've played often throughout Canada, and tour in California every winter.

They were on the road when the worldwide pandemic started to get really crazy. Their annual USA winter tour was just beginning, but they were forced to cancel and go back home.

We could say they are still kind of lucky to have their rehearsal room in their house. Their forced confinement turned into the writing of a new album ('Colder Than The Sea' ) - more mature, more thoughtful, with new compositions that allows them to grow as musicians.






