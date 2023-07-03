Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 03/07/2023

Maddie & Tae Release New Song "Heart They Didn't Break"

Hot Songs Around The World

La Bachata
Manuel Turizo
190 entries in 6 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
599 entries in 28 charts
Eyes Closed
Ed Sheeran
183 entries in 24 charts
People
Libianca
193 entries in 16 charts
Players
Coi Leray
188 entries in 15 charts
Calm Down
Rema
716 entries in 23 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
472 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
1179 entries in 29 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
839 entries in 28 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Award-winning country duo Maddie & Tae are sharing the brand-new track, "Heart They Didn't Break," out everywhere today. The song's lyrics tell a story of true friendship in times of heartbreak, as the pair take turns on lead vocals and weave in their signature harmonies. Written by Benjy Davis, Anna Vaus and Ryan Beaver, the song is produced by Corey Crowder.
"Our friendship has gotten us through so many phases of life," said Maddie & Tae. "We feel like this song captures that sentiment so beautifully, and we are excited to share it."

Maddie & Tae are currently on the road for headlining shows and festival appearances this summer, taking the stage in Sidney, NY (7/1) and Hampton Beach, NH (7/2) this weekend. Tune in on Tuesday, July 4 at 8:00 p.m. ET, as the multi-Platinum duo performs live from Washington, D.C. on PBS' "A Capitol Fourth."
For more information and a full list of tour dates, please visit www.maddieandtae.com.

Award-winning duo Maddie & Tae channel their unbreakable bond, honest songwriting and "some of the tightest harmonies on Music Row" (Rolling Stone) into their latest collection of songs Through The Madness Vol. 2, out now. Together as longtime friends and music collaborators, Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr co-wrote each of the project's tracks, as well as all 8 songs on Through The Madness Vol. 1. The pair drew praise for their No. 1 debuting The Way It Feels album, including the 3X Platinum-certified No. 1 hit, "Die From A Broken Heart." With "Die From A Broken Heart" topping the country airplay charts, Maddie & Tae became the first and only female twosome with multiple No. 1s.

Maddie & Tae first broke out in 2013 with their brilliant counter to bro-country, the Platinum-selling smash, "Girl In A Country Song," which took Country radio by storm, skyrocketing to the top of the charts and establishing them as only the third female duo in 70 years to top the Country Airplay charts. They took home Group/Duo Video of the Year ("Woman You Got") at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, and were nominated an eighth time for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 56th CMA Awards. They have earned trophies from the Radio Disney Music Awards and CMA Awards, along with multiple ACM, Billboard and CMT Award nominations. Maddie & Tae have received widespread praise from Associated Press, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, NPR, The Tennessean, The Washington Post, Glamour and others. The celebrated duo has toured with country music's hottest stars including Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, and Brad Paisley. Their headlining All Song No Static Tour sold out major markets coast-to-coast in 2022, with additional shows extending through Spring 2023. For more information, visit www.maddieandtae.com.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0206420 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0059170722961426 secs