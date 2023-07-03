The 3 Clubmen (XTC's Andy Partridge, Stu Rowe And Jen Olive) Release Debut Ep And Animated 'Aviatrix' Video





Recalling XTC's later pastoral period, a touch of Jen Olive's math-pop angularity and the eclectic sound that runs through Stu Rowe's Lighterthief back catalog, this EP is an avant-pop delight offering a strange, seductive blend of experimental pop, jazz and sci-fi cinema excellence.



'The 3 Clubmen' EP is supported by the home-team, so to speak, being released via Swindon's own Lighterthief label with distribution via Britain's Burning Shed.



The 3 Clubmen is the culmination of a decade of antics from these longtime collaborators - all of whom are part of the Lighterthief label family tree - with the writing and recording of this material starting years ago. While each artist has worked with the others in some form since 2008, This is the first time that Stu, Andy and Jen have combined forces as a trio, an inevitable partnership once described as "a three-headed Frankenstein's monster dancing at a neurodivergent singles club".



"I'd go and hang out at Stu's bunker, because it's better than 'playing with yourself', arf arf, no, I think of him as a brother and love being down at his place. He'd say things like, "Andy, listen to what I found, that I think we've forgotten, it's really good" or things like "I sent this idea to Jen and she zapped this great vocal suggestion back." It kind of accrued like inventive barnacles, or fungus, really organically. But again, lots get thrown out. That's the nature of improv. It's heavy on the reject %. Miles Davis and Can knew that," says Andy Partridge.



"Our three musical sensibilities seemed to fit together very easily. Jen and Andy's voices blend really well - we can all handle a little dissonance and odd time signatures - and we were all really open to any possibilities," says Stu Rowe.



Jen Olive adds, "The accidental discoveries are the best. I also really enjoy getting a piece of music that sounds like chaos and making sense of it somehow. That was real fun for me. Hearing something that by all rights should not be a "verse"- and saying "yep, this will be the verse" It becomes a game. Makes me giddy. But this setting created a lot of moments that I wouldn't have on my own. There are a lot of favorite parts in that way."



Best known as co-founder of XTC, Partridge is known as the "godfather of Britpop". His most recent solo releases include 'My Failed Songwriting Career, Volumes 1 & 2', various XTC re-releases, the 'Planet England' EP with



Albuquerque-based LA native musician-songwriter Jen Olive has a series of albums to her name, in addition to writing and recording for A&M Records and contributing music to various American Film



A key player on Swindon's music scene, Stu Rowe has supported many artists as a guitarist, bassist and producer, including Paul Weller, Shriekback (Barry Andrews), Colin Moulding,



The Clubmen saga begins in 2006, when Andy and Stu first worked on 'Monstrance'. Riding on a mutual fascination with experimental music production, a bi-weekly ritual soon emerged, starting at Stu's Lighterthief Bunker and ending at the local pub, which resulted in sonic explorations and improvised recordings. A series of musical sketches gradually formed, setting the stage for Jen's later involvement.



With interest reignited during the pandemic after being put on hold and largely forgotten, the trio decided to finish what they'd started all those years ago, resulting in their debut 4-track effort.



Signing to Andy's label APE HOUSE Records in 2008 (after recording her 'Warm Robot' album), Jen contributed lyrics and vocals on 'Up On Hi' and 'My



In 2010, the threesome were finally able to work together in person. The chemistry was instant, the room was buzzing and the ideas flowed. Over pints at The Roaring Donkey pub, they dubbed their project "The 3 Clubmen" after the local defence volunteer groups formed during the English Civil War. Clubmen protected themselves from both armies by fighting on their own side - the name seemed to fit.



After returning to the US, Jen released her 'I Say Love' EP (involving collaborations with Andy and Stu individually) and then 'The Breaks' album, a three-year endeavor produced by Stu and released in 2014.



As of June 30, 'The 3 Clubmen' EP is available on CD via Burning Shed.

and digitally from fine music platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music.



TRACK LIST:

1. Aviatrix

2. Racecar

3. Green Green Grasshopper

4. Look At Those Stars



All songs written and performed by The 3 Clubmen



Lyrics by Andy Partridge and Jen Olive

Film and

Recorded and produced between 2010 and 2023 in The Lighterthief Bunker, Swindon, England

Additional recordings in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Andy Partridge - vocals, guitars, programming and production

Jen Olive - vocals and guitar

Stu Rowe - bass, guitars, keys, programming and production

Frank Abrams - flute

Mikey Rowe - keys

Curtis Tweed - slide guitar



'Bangy' - percussion

Produced by Stu Rowe

Mixed by The Encyclopedia Salesmen

Mastered by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering

