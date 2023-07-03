Iglu & Hartly's New Single "The Crown" Is An Epic Ode To Strength And Perseveranc



www.tiktok.com/@igluandhartly New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jarvis Anderson of Iglu & Hartly knew his video for 'The Crown' needed to be special. The Crown is 'an anthem in the making' about relentless determination with rising choruses belting ``Oh we shut em down, took the crown'."The song needed the blood of a rising champion" Jarvis proclaims.Luckily, Jarvis recently befriended Andrew Porter, a local racer , hot on a winning streak in what you could call the 'minor leagues of NASACR'; the Saturday Night Racers series at the beloved Irwindale Speedway in Southern California. The independent spirit and non-stop grind of Andrew and his racing family inspired me like no other, Jarvis explained. These guys and gals have normal 9-5's and then pour their heart out into this, risking their lives every weekend to live their true passion."Andrew and I agreed to make the music video for 'The Crown' together and to showcase Andrew's Race Day, early June. I got to be his spotter for a bit, which was wild! And as fate would have it He WON the race! I am incredibly proud of this music video as it really shines a light on people that are as courageous and humble as they come. In front of me was a battle hardened group, who raced as hard as they could, risking it all; but quick to lend a helping hand to a fellow competitor. With Iglu & Hartly, I had a true rockstar experience when we were at the top of the charts in 2008 and then to devastating lows, with a slow build back to where I am today. I see so many parallels with independent car racing and independent music. You've got to have grit and determination…a supportive community and little courage!"The crown is out everywhere now."Oh we shut em' down took the crown!"Primordial indie pop outfit Iglu & Hartly releases an epic ode to strength and perseverance; bottling the moment when the dust settles with "The Crown".Against a rising backdrop of choirs and guitar licks ready-made for a re-make of the 80's classic 'Days of Thunder', singer/writer and producer Jarvis Anderson gets personal, "Gotta know who you're up against now, got 10 years sober and 38 years down.""The Crown" takes us on a journey through-huge chorus sections eliciting 'game winning' shot feels without being too brash, exuding strength through vulnerability. "I wanted to create a song that lives in the 'eye of the storm. The experiences of the past fuel the championships of the future,' Jarvis relates.Indeed, 'The Crown' takes us inside a reflective moment, within the heat of the battle of life, where one challenge has been met, but more opponents lie in wait."The Crown" delivers a deep sense of wisdom- a perspective gained through the years of 'real life' Jarvis has lived through the epic highs and lows that Iglu & Hartly has risen out of."This little battle wont bring me down.""With Iglu & Hartly, I had a true rockstar experience when we were at the top of the charts in 2008 and then to devastating lows, with a slow build back to where I am today. When the dust settles you get a perspective of what really matters. For me that is simply making music and sharing these gifts with anyone who is receptive, " says Jarvis.Upcoming UK Shows:Aug 2 Glasgow @ King Tut'sAug 3 - Manchester @ RetroAug 4 - London @ o2 Academy in Islington.Formed in the foothills of Colorado by singer/writer/producer Jarvis Anderson, The indie pop group Iglu & Hartly began as friends who heeded the call west to Los Angeles. The synth-heavy group cut its teeth simultaneously in the glitter and grime of Y2K Hollywood and found itself an unlikely home in the punk rock legacy of Hermosa Beach, CA. These early California experiences inspired their 2008 debut record '& Then Boom,' which included the worldwide hit "In This City."The band, known for its raucous, sweaty, and widely packed shows, toured the UK and Europe extensively before being unceremoniously dropped by their record label causing members to go their separate ways. Iglu & Hartly lay dormant for 10 + years before headlining the Hermosa Beach Summer Series music festival in 2019. Jarvis resurrected Iglu & Hartly in 2019, first by headlining the Hermosa Beach Summer Series and then releasing new music with the single "Cooler" which rose to #1 on the Los Angeles World Famous KROQ for an incredible 8 weeks in a row in December of 2020.The revival wasn't all smooth sailing though, as Jarvis fought to preserve Iglu & Hartly catalogue that was seemingly falling off the Internet.Yes, this could go under as a musician's worst nightmare. Iglu & hartly songs and videos inexplicably started disappearing from the internet. One fan commented " It seems like the internet is trying to delete Iglu & Hartly". Jarvis Anderson, 'Yeah…we have always been disruptive… you rather love us or hate us…. so maybe some streaming overlord was pressing delete somehow?" Jarvis joked with them in response.But it was all business as Jarvis put on a detective hat and proceeded to untangle the web of past management, record labels, and distributors to get to the bottom of the issue.After getting dribbles of information in emails with lawyers and industry heads, Jarvis eventually found that an expired deal between past band management and a distributor resulted in the songs deleting in a mysterious one by one fashion, territory by territory. "Finally, I was given the rights back to the songs and was able to re-upload them to the services"."Todays Iglu & Hartly is more than a band- it's an ideal. A musical embodiment of freedom. New music that drinks from the same well as before."Jarvis's eccentric cocktail of sounds will continue to buzz with multiple anticipated single releases this summer. Iglu & Hartly plans to play live in select cities in the US/UK in the summer of 2023.What others have said about Iglu & Hartly:"A clap-happy, synth-pop track that embraces the notion of holding on to your dreams, the band chose to visualize the song with a new, silly lo-fi video that still manages to capture the fun vibes of the song."- The Indy Review"An anthem in the making"- NME"Their debut is crisp electro-rock with a big hook in every tune..."- The Guardian"Perfect for a summer beach day or even a long drive down the coast with the windows down and the music loud."- Play Too Much"This kitchen-sink hybrid works remarkably well." - Q Magazineigluandhartlymusic.comwww.facebook.com/igluandhartlywww.instagram.com/igluandhartlywww.tiktok.com/@igluandhartly



