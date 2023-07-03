NYC's Baby Got Back Talk Release New Single + Video "I'm Sorry I'm A Moron, But Also, Help"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New Your City alterna-punks Baby Got Back Talk are debuting the new single and music video "I'm Sorry I'm a Moron, But Also, Help," off their upcoming 'Wince, Repeat' EP, due out July 21st on Wiretap Records.



Vocalist/bassist G'Ra says, "Rhi, our synth op, is a master baker of ~infused~ desserts by day. One time they left some of their handiwork at my apartment and I mistook a cookie that Rhi made for a normal cookie. As a result I became painfully, unbearably high for the first time in my overwhelmingly straight-edge life. When I realized my mistake, I texted the band group chat "I'm sorry I'm a moron, but also, help." We thought the immortal phrase was a fitting title for our new single, which is about hoping for compassion even when you know your problems are your fault."



He adds, "The video for "…Moron" is executed in a single shot, also called a "oner." The action takes place in one long, unbroken, choreographed shot that we rehearsed for a couple of hours the day of filming. Because of schedule constraints at the set we rented, we only had time to shoot 4 complete takes. Working with my bandmates and director Ross Louis Klein to nail one of those takes before the clock ran out was like a higher-stakes version of one of those recreational escape rooms: nerve-wracking and intense but also super fun."



Baby Got Back Talk is a D-I-why?-because-we-gotta punk party from New York City. The band teamed with producer John Naclerio (Just Surrender, The Audition) at Nada Recording Studios for their 2022 EP, 'Existential Shred' (Wiretap Records).



"Brooklyn's Baby Got Back Talk remains a jewel in the borough's crown."- Afropunk



"On their upcoming EP Existential Shred New York pop punk band Baby Got Back Talk delve into the very nature of human existence. They tackle death, life changes, and the state of the world with excellent literary lyrics, plenty of synths, and a healthy dose of hope." - Punk News



"A catchy pop punk hook-fest that throws the middle finger to anyone claiming that being marginalized is "in" these days. "Model Minority" could become an anthem of importance for queer folks and POC in the punk scene today."- Tuned Up



"Progressively-pop-punk...breaking new ground with forward-thinking attitudes and commentary on modern issues like racism and transphobia." - TREMG



"Piercing guitars and chugging rhythms all add to the garage-punk vibe but the tempo is more relaxed which makes this possibly more accessible but doesn't dull its edge at all. The slick, smooth vocals give this a radio-friendly tone as well which, when combined with the musicianship and songwriting, makes Baby Got Back Talk an incredibly intriguing and exciting prospect."- Listen With Monger

