Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 04/07/2023

Lukas O'Neall Collaborates With Boosie Badazz And Shank On New Track 'F.E.A.'

Hot Songs Around The World

Daylight
David Kushner
175 entries in 21 charts
Calm Down
Rema
723 entries in 23 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
609 entries in 28 charts
La Bachata
Manuel Turizo
191 entries in 6 charts
Eyes Closed
Ed Sheeran
187 entries in 24 charts
People
Libianca
199 entries in 16 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
476 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
1186 entries in 29 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
846 entries in 28 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lukas O'Neall, the multi-talented recording artist, digital creator, and upcoming actor, has just released his latest single "F.E.A." featuring Boosie Badazz and Shank. The track is a fusion of O'Neall's signature sound with the raw energy of Boosie Badazz and Shank, creating a unique listening experience for fans.

O'Neall has been making waves in the music industry with his unique blend of hip-hop, pop, and electronic music. His previous releases have garnered tens of thousands of streams online and have earned him a growing following on social media.

"F.E.A." is the latest addition to O'Neall's impressive discography. The track showcases his versatility as an artist and his ability to collaborate with other talented musicians. Boosie Badazz and Shank bring their own unique styles to the track, adding to its overall appeal.

The release of "F.E.A." is just the beginning for O'Neall. He has big plans for the future, including more music releases and even a role in an upcoming Netflix series. Fans can expect to see and hear more from this talented artist in the coming months.
"F.E.A." is available now on all major streaming platforms. Don't miss out on this exciting new release from Lukas O'Neall.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0151310 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0047199726104736 secs