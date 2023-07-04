Vikingur - Goldberg Variations - Bach: Vikingur Olafsson Releases J.S. Bach's Goldberg Variations





The album follows Ólafsson's hugely successful DG recording of works by the composer, Johann



Ólafsson dedicates his 2023-24 season to a Goldberg Variations world tour, performing the work across six continents throughout the year. He brings Bach's masterpiece to major concert halls including London's Southbank Centre, New York's Carnegie Hall, Wiener Konzerthaus, Philharmonie de Paris, Philharmonie Berlin, Harpa Concert Hall, LA's Walt Disney Hall, Sala São Paulo, Shanghai Symphony Hall, Tonhalle Zurich, KKL Luzern, Alte Oper Frankfurt and Mupa Budapest, with other dates to be announced.



"The Goldberg Variations contain some of the most virtuosic keyboard music ever written, some of the most astonishingly brilliant uses of counterpoint in the repertoire and countless instances of exalted poetry, abstract contemplation and deep pathos - all within immaculately shaped structures of formal perfection. In 30 variations, built on the humble harmonic framework of a simple, graceful aria, Bach turns limited material into boundless variety like no one before or since. He is the greatest keyboard virtuoso of his time." comments Víkingur Ólafsson.



He continues: "Like with some of Bach's other works on this scale, I was inclined to think of the Goldberg Variations as a grand, commanding cathedral of music, magnificent in its structure and intricate in its ornamentation. Now I find another metaphor more apt: That of a grand oak tree, no less magnificent, but somehow organic, living and vibrant, its forms both responsive and regenerative, its leaves constantly unfurling to produce musical oxygen for its admirers through some metaphysical, time-bending photosynthesis."



In just a few short years, Ólafsson has become one of the most sought-after artists of today, performing internationally at the highest level. His multiple awards include CoScan's International Nordic Person of the Year (2023), the Rolf Schock Prize for



His recordings for Deutsche Grammophon -



A captivating communicator both on and off stage, Ólafsson's significant talent extends to broadcast, having presented several of his own series for television and radio. He was Artist in Residence for three months on BBC



Víkingur Ólafsson in the press:

"one of the most original musical minds around" - Gramophone

"Bach at the keyboard has rarely sounded so fresh, expressive and joyous." - Sunday Times Culture classical album of the week (J.S. Bach, 2018)

"Víkingur Ólafsson takes Bach playing to a whole new, incredible level." - BBC

"Ólafsson's inspired playing makes Bach more human than we've heard in a long time" - Süddeutsche Zeitung, December 2018

He manages to surprise even in the most familiar works, taming the different voices with authority while allowing room for adventurous turns — a blend of respect and audaciousness that makes for a refreshing addition to the crowded field of Bach recordings." - New York Times,

"We came to hear the prodigious interpreter of Philip Glass, and discovered an explosive reader of J.S. Bach" - Le Figaro,



Goldberg Variations world tour 2023-24:

Wed 2 Aug 2023 Schloss Elmau (Germany)

Mon 7 Aug 2023 Schloss Elmau (Germany)

Wed 9 Aug 2023 Espace Bellevue, Biarritz (France)

Sat 12 Aug 2023 Franui Festival (Austria)

Mon 14 Aug 2023 Lucerne Festival (Switzerland)

Wed 16 Aug 2023 La Roque d'Anthéron (France)

Fri 18 Aug 2023 Auditori de Torroella de Montgrí, Girona (Spain)

Sun 20 Aug 2023 Helsinki

Thu 14 Sep 2023 Toulouse (France)

Tue 19 Sep 2023 Aalborg Musikkens Hus (Denmark)

Wed 20 Sep 2023 Louisiana Museum of

Fri 22 Sep 2023 Southbank Centre, London (UK)

Mon 25 Sep 2023 Bærum Kulturhus, Sandvika (Norway)

Tue 26 Sep 2023 Bærum Kulturhus, Sandvika (Norway)

Wed 27 Sep 2023 Grieghallen Concert Hall, Bergen (Norway)

Mon 9 Oct 2023 Alte Oper Frankfurt (Germany)

Tue 10 Oct 2023 Hamburg Laeiszhalle (Germany)

Wed 11 Oct 2023 Kölner Philharmonie, Cologne (Germany)

Fri 13 Oct 2023 Großer Sendesaal des NDR, Hannover (Germany)

Sat 14 Oct 2023 Die Glocke, Bremen (Germany)

Sun 15 Oct 2023 Tonhalle Düsseldorf (Germany)

Tue 17 Oct 2023 Philharmonie Berlin (Germany)

Thu 19 Oct 2023 Heinrich-Lades-Halle, Erlangen (Germany)

Sat 21 Oct 2023 Prinzregententheater, Munich (Germany)

Sun 29 Oct 2023 BOZAR, Brussels (Belgium)

Mon 30 Oct 2023 Stuttgart (Germany)

Wed 1 Nov 2023 Liverpool (UK)

Fri 3 Nov 2023 Wiener Konzerthaus, Vienna (Austria)

Mon 6 Nov 2023 Palau de la Musica, Barcelona (Spain)

Tue 7 Nov 2023 Centro Nacional de Difusion Musical, Madrid (Spain)

Wed 8 Nov 2023 Sociedad Filarmónica de Bilbao (Spain)

Sat 11 Nov 2023 Saffron Hall, Essex (UK)

Mon 13 Nov 2023 Accademia Nazionale di

Sun 26 Nov 2023 Grand Theatre Angers (France)

Mon 27 Nov 2023 Philharmonie de Paris (France)

Tue 28 Nov 2023 Müpa (Budapest)

Sat 2 Dec 2023 Tokyo (Japan)

Sun 3 Dec 2023 Tokyo (Japan)

Wed 6 Dec 2023 Sapporo (Japan)

Fri 8 Dec 2023 Hamamatsu (Japan)

Sat 9 Dec 2023 Osaka (Japan)

Sun 10 Dec 2023 Nagoya (Japan)

Tue 12 Dec 2023 Suseong Artpia, Daegu (S. Korea)

Wed 13 Dec 2023 Goyang Aram Nuri Arts Center, Goyang-si, Gyunggi-do (S. Korea)

Fri 15 Dec 2023 Seoul Arts Center (S. Korea)

Sat 16 Dec 2023 Tongyeong Concert Hall, Tongyeong (S. Korea)

Sat 20 Jan 2024 Philharmonie Essen (Germany)

Mon 22 Jan 2024 Club Musical de Quebec (Canada)

Wed 24 Jan 2024 Bourgie Hall, Montreal, Quebec (Canada)

Fri 26 Jan 2024 Perelman Theater, Philadelphia (USA)

Sun 28 Jan 2024 Houston,

Tue 30 Jan 2024 Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, Saint Paul, Minnesota (USA)

Wed 31 Jan 2024 Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, Saint Paul, Minnesota (USA)

Sun 4 Feb 2024 Royal Conservatory Toronto (Canada)

Wed 7 Feb 2024 Carnegie Hall, New York (USA)

Thu 8 Feb 2024 Richardson Auditorium,

Sat 10 Feb 2024 Jordan Hall, Boston, MA (USA)

Wed 14 Feb 2024 Harpa Hall, Reykjavík (Iceland)

Fri 16 Feb 2024 Harpa Hall, Reykjavík (Iceland)

Sun 18 Feb 2024 Harpa Hall, Reykjavík (Iceland)

Sat 2 Mar 2024 Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra (Sweden)

Sun 3 Mar 2024 Konserthuset Stockholm (Sweden)

Sun 10 Mar 2024 Prague (Czech Republic)

Fri 15 Mar 2024 to be announced

Sun 17 Mar 2024 to be announced

Mon 18 Mar 2024 to be announced

Mon 25 Mar 2024 to be announced

Fri 19 Apr 2024 Tonhalle-Orchester Zürich (Switzerland)

Sun 28 Apr 2024 Sala São Paulo (Brazil)

Wed 1 May 2024 Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles (USA)

Thu 2 May 2024 Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Costa Mesa, California (USA)

Sat 4 May 2024 Zellerbach Hall, Berkeley, CA (USA)

Sun 5 May 2024 Seattle Symphony Orchestra (USA)

Sun 26 May 2024 Konzerthaus Dortmund (Germany)

Fri 31 May 2024 Shanghai Symphony Hall (China)

Thu 6 Jun 2024 Shenzhen Concert Hall (China)

Fri 7 Jun 2024 Guangzhou Opera House (China)

Sun 9 Jun 2024 Esplanade Concert Hall (Singapore)

Tue 11 Jun 2024 Hong Kong Cultural Centre (Hong Kong, China)

Thu 13 Jun 2024

Sun 16 Jun 2024 Hsinchu, Taiwan

Tue 25 Jun 2024 Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg (Germany)

www.vikingurolafsson.com

https://www.deutschegrammophon.com/en/artists/vikingur-olafsson New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Celebrated for his visionary interpretations of J.S. Bach, Víkingur Ólafsson, one of the greatest pianists and musical minds of today, now embraces Bach's monumental Goldberg Variations. Ólafsson devotes his entire next season to touring the work globally across six continents, while October 2023 marks the anticipated album release on Deutsche Grammophon. "I have dreamed of recording this work for 25 years," says the Icelandic pianist.The album follows Ólafsson's hugely successful DG recording of works by the composer, Johann Sebastian Bach (2018), which won BBC Music magazine's Album of the Year, Opus Klassik's Solo Recital award, numerous other recording of the year accolades and led to him being named Gramophone magazine's Artist of the Year. Now Ólafsson brings his unique musical vision, and an affecting, meticulous recorded sound to Bach's masterpiece. It marks the first time Ólafsson records a complete work and he begins with one of the most demanding in the piano repertoire.Ólafsson dedicates his 2023-24 season to a Goldberg Variations world tour, performing the work across six continents throughout the year. He brings Bach's masterpiece to major concert halls including London's Southbank Centre, New York's Carnegie Hall, Wiener Konzerthaus, Philharmonie de Paris, Philharmonie Berlin, Harpa Concert Hall, LA's Walt Disney Hall, Sala São Paulo, Shanghai Symphony Hall, Tonhalle Zurich, KKL Luzern, Alte Oper Frankfurt and Mupa Budapest, with other dates to be announced."The Goldberg Variations contain some of the most virtuosic keyboard music ever written, some of the most astonishingly brilliant uses of counterpoint in the repertoire and countless instances of exalted poetry, abstract contemplation and deep pathos - all within immaculately shaped structures of formal perfection. In 30 variations, built on the humble harmonic framework of a simple, graceful aria, Bach turns limited material into boundless variety like no one before or since. He is the greatest keyboard virtuoso of his time." comments Víkingur Ólafsson.He continues: "Like with some of Bach's other works on this scale, I was inclined to think of the Goldberg Variations as a grand, commanding cathedral of music, magnificent in its structure and intricate in its ornamentation. Now I find another metaphor more apt: That of a grand oak tree, no less magnificent, but somehow organic, living and vibrant, its forms both responsive and regenerative, its leaves constantly unfurling to produce musical oxygen for its admirers through some metaphysical, time-bending photosynthesis."In just a few short years, Ólafsson has become one of the most sought-after artists of today, performing internationally at the highest level. His multiple awards include CoScan's International Nordic Person of the Year (2023), the Rolf Schock Prize for Music (2022), Gramophone magazine's Artist of the Year (2019), Opus Klassik Solo Recording Instrumental (twice) and Album of the Year at the BBC Music Magazine Awards (2019). In 2023, Ólafsson is nominated for three Opus Klassik awards, including Instrumentalist of the Year.His recordings for Deutsche Grammophon - Philip Glass Piano Works (2017), Johann Sebastian Bach (2018), Debussy Rameau (2020), Mozart & Contemporaries (2021) and From Afar (2022) - captured the public and critical imagination and have led to career streams of over 600 million.A captivating communicator both on and off stage, Ólafsson's significant talent extends to broadcast, having presented several of his own series for television and radio. He was Artist in Residence for three months on BBC Radio 4's flagship arts programme, Front Row - broadcasting live during lockdown from an empty Harpa concert hall in Reykjavík, and reaching millions of listeners around the world.Víkingur Ólafsson in the press:"one of the most original musical minds around" - Gramophone"Bach at the keyboard has rarely sounded so fresh, expressive and joyous." - Sunday Times Culture classical album of the week (J.S. Bach, 2018)"Víkingur Ólafsson takes Bach playing to a whole new, incredible level." - BBC Music Magazine"Ólafsson's inspired playing makes Bach more human than we've heard in a long time" - Süddeutsche Zeitung, December 2018He manages to surprise even in the most familiar works, taming the different voices with authority while allowing room for adventurous turns — a blend of respect and audaciousness that makes for a refreshing addition to the crowded field of Bach recordings." - New York Times, September 2018"We came to hear the prodigious interpreter of Philip Glass, and discovered an explosive reader of J.S. Bach" - Le Figaro, September 2017Goldberg Variations world tour 2023-24:Wed 2 Aug 2023 Schloss Elmau (Germany)Mon 7 Aug 2023 Schloss Elmau (Germany)Wed 9 Aug 2023 Espace Bellevue, Biarritz (France)Sat 12 Aug 2023 Franui Festival (Austria)Mon 14 Aug 2023 Lucerne Festival (Switzerland)Wed 16 Aug 2023 La Roque d'Anthéron (France)Fri 18 Aug 2023 Auditori de Torroella de Montgrí, Girona (Spain)Sun 20 Aug 2023 Helsinki Music Centre (Finland)Thu 14 Sep 2023 Toulouse (France)Tue 19 Sep 2023 Aalborg Musikkens Hus (Denmark)Wed 20 Sep 2023 Louisiana Museum of Modern Art, Copenhagen (Denmark)Fri 22 Sep 2023 Southbank Centre, London (UK)Mon 25 Sep 2023 Bærum Kulturhus, Sandvika (Norway)Tue 26 Sep 2023 Bærum Kulturhus, Sandvika (Norway)Wed 27 Sep 2023 Grieghallen Concert Hall, Bergen (Norway)Mon 9 Oct 2023 Alte Oper Frankfurt (Germany)Tue 10 Oct 2023 Hamburg Laeiszhalle (Germany)Wed 11 Oct 2023 Kölner Philharmonie, Cologne (Germany)Fri 13 Oct 2023 Großer Sendesaal des NDR, Hannover (Germany)Sat 14 Oct 2023 Die Glocke, Bremen (Germany)Sun 15 Oct 2023 Tonhalle Düsseldorf (Germany)Tue 17 Oct 2023 Philharmonie Berlin (Germany)Thu 19 Oct 2023 Heinrich-Lades-Halle, Erlangen (Germany)Sat 21 Oct 2023 Prinzregententheater, Munich (Germany)Sun 29 Oct 2023 BOZAR, Brussels (Belgium)Mon 30 Oct 2023 Stuttgart (Germany)Wed 1 Nov 2023 Liverpool (UK)Fri 3 Nov 2023 Wiener Konzerthaus, Vienna (Austria)Mon 6 Nov 2023 Palau de la Musica, Barcelona (Spain)Tue 7 Nov 2023 Centro Nacional de Difusion Musical, Madrid (Spain)Wed 8 Nov 2023 Sociedad Filarmónica de Bilbao (Spain)Sat 11 Nov 2023 Saffron Hall, Essex (UK)Mon 13 Nov 2023 Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, Rome (Italy)Sun 26 Nov 2023 Grand Theatre Angers (France)Mon 27 Nov 2023 Philharmonie de Paris (France)Tue 28 Nov 2023 Müpa (Budapest)Sat 2 Dec 2023 Tokyo (Japan)Sun 3 Dec 2023 Tokyo (Japan)Wed 6 Dec 2023 Sapporo (Japan)Fri 8 Dec 2023 Hamamatsu (Japan)Sat 9 Dec 2023 Osaka (Japan)Sun 10 Dec 2023 Nagoya (Japan)Tue 12 Dec 2023 Suseong Artpia, Daegu (S. Korea)Wed 13 Dec 2023 Goyang Aram Nuri Arts Center, Goyang-si, Gyunggi-do (S. Korea)Fri 15 Dec 2023 Seoul Arts Center (S. Korea)Sat 16 Dec 2023 Tongyeong Concert Hall, Tongyeong (S. Korea)Sat 20 Jan 2024 Philharmonie Essen (Germany)Mon 22 Jan 2024 Club Musical de Quebec (Canada)Wed 24 Jan 2024 Bourgie Hall, Montreal, Quebec (Canada)Fri 26 Jan 2024 Perelman Theater, Philadelphia (USA)Sun 28 Jan 2024 Houston, Texas (USA)Tue 30 Jan 2024 Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, Saint Paul, Minnesota (USA)Wed 31 Jan 2024 Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, Saint Paul, Minnesota (USA)Sun 4 Feb 2024 Royal Conservatory Toronto (Canada)Wed 7 Feb 2024 Carnegie Hall, New York (USA)Thu 8 Feb 2024 Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall, Princeton, NJ (USA)Sat 10 Feb 2024 Jordan Hall, Boston, MA (USA)Wed 14 Feb 2024 Harpa Hall, Reykjavík (Iceland)Fri 16 Feb 2024 Harpa Hall, Reykjavík (Iceland)Sun 18 Feb 2024 Harpa Hall, Reykjavík (Iceland)Sat 2 Mar 2024 Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra (Sweden)Sun 3 Mar 2024 Konserthuset Stockholm (Sweden)Sun 10 Mar 2024 Prague (Czech Republic)Fri 15 Mar 2024 to be announcedSun 17 Mar 2024 to be announcedMon 18 Mar 2024 to be announcedMon 25 Mar 2024 to be announcedFri 19 Apr 2024 Tonhalle-Orchester Zürich (Switzerland)Sun 28 Apr 2024 Sala São Paulo (Brazil)Wed 1 May 2024 Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles (USA)Thu 2 May 2024 Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Costa Mesa, California (USA)Sat 4 May 2024 Zellerbach Hall, Berkeley, CA (USA)Sun 5 May 2024 Seattle Symphony Orchestra (USA)Sun 26 May 2024 Konzerthaus Dortmund (Germany)Fri 31 May 2024 Shanghai Symphony Hall (China)Thu 6 Jun 2024 Shenzhen Concert Hall (China)Fri 7 Jun 2024 Guangzhou Opera House (China)Sun 9 Jun 2024 Esplanade Concert Hall (Singapore)Tue 11 Jun 2024 Hong Kong Cultural Centre (Hong Kong, China)Thu 13 Jun 2024 National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts, TaiwanSun 16 Jun 2024 Hsinchu, TaiwanTue 25 Jun 2024 Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg (Germany)www.vikingurolafsson.comhttps://www.deutschegrammophon.com/en/artists/vikingur-olafsson



