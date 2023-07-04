Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Rock 04/07/2023

Keith Emerson To Launch 'Variations' 20 CD Box Set

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Spirit of Unicorn Music are proud to announce the release of Keith Emerson "Variations", a 20 CD box set covering the entire career of one of the greatest musicians of all time, which will launch on October 13th, 2023.

"Keith Emerson invented progressive rock. I know because I was there at the time." Lee Jackson (The Nice, Jackson Heights, Refugee), Emerson's long-time friend and one-time bandmate in The Nice, once told Prog Magazine. Keith Emerson (Emerson Lake & Palmer, The Nice, 3) is revered as a genius by both fans and fellow musicians alike.

Considered one of the greatest keyboard players of all time, this deep dive into the creative life of Emerson is divided into five parts, beginning with his early years in The Nice and Emerson Lake & Palmer. The collection then moves onto Keith's solo albums, his sound-tracks and collaborations and finally ends with a set of stunning live performances which present his breath-taking keyboard skills to full effect.

The collection has been curated with the full involvement and blessing of the Emerson family. Aaron Emerson, Keith's son, said "It is with great excitement that we can share all of Dad's great work, expanding throughout his long career. I hope it gives you as much joy as it has done for all of us".

Presented in a special 10 x 10 inch box, the 20 CDs are accompanied by sleeve notes writ-ten by Jerry Ewing, Editor of PROG Magazine. Ewing casts a magnifying glass over the immense Emerson catalogue and speaks with many of his collaborators to deliver a fasci-nating history of the man behind the keyboard.

Also included is a 48 page book containing many never-before-seen photos taken directly from the Emerson family archive.

All 20 CDs have been mastered by renowned engineer Andy Pearce. The collection also contains a previously unreleased show from BB Kings in 2004.

Whether you are a seasoned fan or just starting out on your Keith Emerson journey, there is no finer, deeper or more definitive collection available on the market. A tribute, in the truest sense, to one of the greatest musicians of all time.






