Alice Pisano Releases New Single 'Part-Time Girlfriend'

Her single " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Blessed with a uniquely warm and silky voice, Italian born, London based Alice Pisano is a true rising star in the London pop scene, with a natural ability to write relatable, emotive songs that connect.New single Part-Time Girlfriend is a sassy, fierce pop anthem about a guy who doesn't want to commit. Written and produced with Dustin Dooley at Strongroom Studios in London, the track shows a rockier side to Alice's sound and songwriting.Crunchy guitars and gritty lyrics give this track a punk presence that is reminiscent of Avril Lavigne, while Pisano's crisp vocals and synth-pop production elements strongly place it in the contemporary pop world. Alice's confident, angsty energy makes Part-Time Girlfriend the perfect summer bop.Speaking on the track Alice says: "I wrote Part-Time Girlfriend after dating a guy who didn't want to commit… It's a kiss-off to someone who made you believe they wanted to be in a relationship with you, but backed out when things got too serious. It was so liberating writing it!"The track follows the release of Pisano's 'Shattered but Still Cool EP' in February this year. Accumulating a huge amount of Spotify editorial support, the singles from the EP made their way to Spotify's Global Fresh Finds playlist, 6 New Music Fridays, New Pop UK, as well as many more editorial playlists.As well as garnering critical acclaim from online tastemakers including Clash, Earmilk, Wonderland, METAL and Atwood Magazine, " Boys Like You " was regularly played on BBC Radio Wales and Pisano was also interviewed live by H from Steps on his Friday Night show. 'Ink' entered the iTunes Pop Charts. With the EP Pisano hit a major milestone in her career, as all tracks were played on BBC Radio 1's Future Pop Show.Pisano played two shows at The Great Escape Festival 2022 and was one of the first 50 artists to be announced. With shining global success, her debut single " Celebrate Life " garnered over four million Spotify streams alone. Following her successful debut, Pisano had seven singles featured on 27 New Music Fridays, four singles in the iTunes Pop charts and over one million views on TikTok with her single " September ".Her single " Open Up " was featured as the lead soundtrack to the summer trailer of the British hit TV series Hollyoaks. Needless to say, Alice Pisano is quickly establishing herself as one of the most exciting new artists on the pop scene.



