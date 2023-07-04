Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 04/07/2023

Go Behind Renee Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video

Hot Songs Around The World

Daylight
David Kushner
177 entries in 22 charts
Calm Down
Rema
727 entries in 23 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
612 entries in 28 charts
La Bachata
Manuel Turizo
191 entries in 6 charts
Eyes Closed
Ed Sheeran
188 entries in 24 charts
People
Libianca
201 entries in 16 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
477 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
1189 entries in 29 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
846 entries in 28 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Watch a behind-the-scenes look at Reneé Rapp's new music video for her "Snow Angel" single! The song is the title track of her new album, which will be released on August 18.

Rapp announced the new album last month, revealing that she wrote and recorded the new music while filming the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical.

Rapp released her debut EP, "Everything to Everyone," in November of 2022, featuring seven tracks, including "Too Much" and "In the Kitchen." The EP was the followup to her debut single, "Tattoos," which was released in early June 2022. A deluxe edition of the EP was released earlier this year.

Rapp is starring in the new musical movie adaptation of Mean Girls, in which she will reprise her Broadway performance as Regina George. She can also be seen as Leighton in Mindy Kaling's original comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max.

Rapp is an American singer and actress who made her Broadway debut in Mean Girls as Regina George in 2019. She won the "Best Performance by an Actress" award at the 2018 Jimmy Awards. Rapp's other theatre credits include Spring Awakening and Big Fish.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0164609 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0037605762481689 secs