Macy Gray & The California Jet Club Announce US Tour

Gray's latest album 'The Reset,' is primed to create further discussion about what is happening in today's world and will help redefine what Pop music should be, while still providing music lovers with amazing music, good times and a great message. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-winning singer Macy Gray and her band The California Jet Club are gearing up to embark on 'The Reset' tour this fall across the U.S.The highly anticipated debut album titled 'The Reset,' comes from the idea that maybe we should reset, renovate our country, ourselves - let go of old ideals and ways.The album is both thought provoking and moving with poignant, powerful lyrics delivered with Macy's signature cool vibe, featuring standout songs such as a "Cop Killer" remake and original "Every Night" with uplifting dance vibes featuring rapper Maino.TOUR DATES:Friday, September 29th - Troy, NY - Troy Savings Bank Music HallSaturday, September 30th - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music HallSunday, October 1st - East Greenwich, RI - Greenwich OdeumTuesday, October 3rd - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield PlayhouseWednesday, October 4th - Glenside, PA - Keswick TheatreFriday, October 6th - Lexington, MA - Cary HallSaturday, October 7th - Waterville, ME - Waterville Opera HouseSunday, October 8th - New York, NY - SOB'sTuesday, October 10th - Norfolk, VA - The NorVaThursday, October 12th - Destin, FL - Dugas PavillonFriday, October 13th - Atlanta, GA - The EasternSunday, October 15th - Bethesda, MD - Bethesda Blues and JazzThe name Macy Gray is synonymous with incredible music. Macy Gray, the renowned artist, actor, activist and strong woman, is no stranger to saying what needs to be said and acting on her words. The musical bodies of work Gray has produced throughout her career are a testament to her exquisite vision and unyielding devotion to her craft.Her sleek, sultry, and mature take on R&B draws from decades' worth of history. Yet, her ability to still sound forward-thinking and fresh is what reaffirms and reasserts her as a signature rarity in music who millions continue to treasure.Since Gray broke into the music scene in 1999 with the release of her debut, triple-platinum album, 'On How Life Is,' she has become a powerhouse of R&B and Soul. She has amassed a devoted global fan base and sold over 25 million total albums globally. A five-time GRAMMY® Nominee, Gray received the GRAMMY Award for Best Pop Vocal Performance in 2000 for her iconic song " I Try " and has received two BRIT Awards.Gray's latest album 'The Reset,' is primed to create further discussion about what is happening in today's world and will help redefine what Pop music should be, while still providing music lovers with amazing music, good times and a great message.



