The Iconic Three Kings Tattoo From NYC Celebrates Three Years In South London With A Flash Day And After Party

If you are one of the first 50 customers on Saturday July 15th, you will also receive a goody bag filled with discount vouchers from Three New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Three years ago in July, Three Kings Tattoo out of NYC and Brooklyn launched a studio in Deptford, South East London under the leadership of New York artist Amanda Rodriguez, and the rest as they say is history.Not quite. This is still a young studio with a lot of ambition but the art coming out of this crew is starting to make waves among the tattoo loving community, across not just, South London but, way beyond the SE8 postcode. Three Kings London is also the only UK stockist for cult hype apparel brand Old Bones Society and also offers a range of cosmetic treatments alongside their prized tattoo work.On Saturday July 15th 2023 Three Kings London celebrate their third birthday with a day and evening fit for any king or queen, especially if you are prone to a tattoo or have always wanted one but never quite gone through with an experience unlike any other. Three Kings London are having a very rare, but now infamous Flash Day, which tends to cause a roadblock on Deptford High Street, as some of the best in tattoo art is on offer for the knockdown rate of £60 a piece by one of their expert tattooists. Check out the full Flash Sheets on offer here. A treat for anyone who gets down early enough to join the queue and get some fresh ink done in time for summer '23.If you are one of the first 50 customers on Saturday July 15th, you will also receive a goody bag filled with discount vouchers from Three Kings and some of their favourite local independent neighbours like Hop Burns & Black, Salt Deptford, Badger Badger, Taca Tacos, Borough 22, Lai Cha, TILA and That Browgirl plus some other cool surprises, including guest entry for you and your pals to celebrate with the Three Kings crew to the sounds of Rinse FM loved DJ Joe Milli at renowned Pat Butcher inspired cocktail parlour Little Nan's in their VIP section Grandad's Shed for a night to always treasure.



