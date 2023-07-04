Rising Rapper $tevoxcv Shares New Single "Jungle Fever"





www.instagram.com/stevoxcv LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) $tevoxcv - real name Steve Okolo - is a British Nigerian rapper based in London. The rising star has just unveiled his brand-new single, "Jungle Fever", featuring the talented David Meli. With a fascinating blend of hip-hop, pop and Afrobeats, $tevoxcv has been making waves since bursting on the scene in 2020, and he looks set to reach new heights with his latest release.On "Jungle Fever", $tevoxcv and David Meli come together to express their shared desire for a stress-free life. Produced by BMN, the song incorporates themes of resilience, triumph over past hardships and unapologetic expressions of success and wealth. The infectious beats and clever wordplay in "Jungle Fever" will undoubtedly captivate listeners and draw in new fans."Jungle Fever" is the first single from $tevoxcv's upcoming project, "Nights in Gidi", scheduled to drop later this year. Fans can expect an immersive musical journey that showcases $tevoxcv's evolution as an artist and his ability to craft compelling stories.Speaking on how "Jungle Fever" came about, $tevoxcv says, "BMN and I have been working together for the last four or five years. He constantly sends me beats, and I constantly hoard gems, though I am working on that part of me. 'Jungle Fever' was a result of one of our many sessions, and I had actually finished the track, but I felt something was still missing. I reached out to David Meli expecting back a singing verse, but he sent me back straight bars, and I was shocked because everyone knows Meli is a sick vocalist, but he might as well add 'rapper' to his bio at this point."As $tevoxcv continues to push boundaries with his music, he is poised to make a lasting impact on the global music scene. With his infectious sound and powerful lyricism, he is cementing his place as one of the most exciting artists to emerge over the last few years. "Jungle Fever" is available to buy/stream now on all platforms: https://soniqhill.ffm.to/junglefever.www.instagram.com/stevoxcv



