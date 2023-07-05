Warner Music Central Europe (WMCE) Honours German Solo Artist, DJ And Producer Robin Schulz

BERLIN, GERMANY (Top40 Charts)
Warner Music
Central Europe
(WMCE) honoured their most successful globally reaching German solo artist, DJ and producer Robin
Schulz, with a total of 15 German awards for his record-breaking achievements as an artist on Monday, July 3rd, in Hamburg. The recognitions include his highly acclaimed debut album Prayer, released in 2014 via WMCE, and multiple of his global hit singles such as "Sugar
", "Prayer in C", and "Young Right Now
". The German artist was given a special award by the label, highlighting his remarkable impact on the global dance music scene with 842 international gold-awards received to date for more than 12 billion streams and over 20 million sales.
Almost
a decade after his in 2014 released debut remix "Waves
" feat. Mr. Probz, Robin
Schulz has become the most successful solo artist abroad in his home country Germany and is one of the most renowned DJs and producers globally. With more than 30 million monthly listeners, he ranks in the Top 10 most listened-to dance music artists. WMCE released his debut album "Prayer
" in 2014. Since then, the label has accompanied Robin
Schulz on his unique career journey, with 65 releases and four studio albums published to date.
Robin
Schulz says: "I'm so overwhelmed! More than 800 awards are truly an incredible honour. This journey has been remarkable, and I owe it all to the support of my fans and the amazing team behind me. Thank you for believing in me and my music. Let's keep pushing boundaries together!"
Fabian Drebes, Co-President Warner Music
Central Europe, adds: "We feel grateful and proud to say that we've been working with Robin
Schulz since the early stages of his career - nearly a decade on and our partnership is stronger than ever. His success is so well deserved, and I'm very happy that he's being honoured with a true shower of awards. Thank you to Robin's team for their trust in us, and a special thanks to his manager Stefan Dabruck. Stefan discovered an artist whose gone on to become a global superstar and one of the biggest names in dance. We're looking forward to all of the great projects that are still to come."
Stefan Dabruck, CEO Dabruck Creative, finishes: "We are super happy and proud, but also more than grateful to work with this amazing team. Almost
ten years side by side with our partner Warner Music
Central Europe. What a wonderful journey for me and my team with Robin. From the first steps to becoming the biggest Central European artist internationally. Thankful and more than proud."
WMCE honoured the artist for his achievements with a total of 15 German awards, including a platinum-award for his debut album "Prayer
"; two diamond-awards for his remix of "Prayer in C" feat. Lilly Wood and The Prick, and the track "Sugar
" feat. Francesco Yates; one double-platinum award for "OK" feat. James
Blunt; three platinum-awards for "Shed a Light" feat. David
Guetta and Cheat Codes, "Speechless
" feat. Erika
Sirola, and "In Your Eyes
" feat. Alida; and eight gold-awards for his smash singles "I Believe I'm Fine
" feat. Hugel, "Unforgettable
" feat. Mark Scibilia, "Oh Child
" feat. Piso 21, "All this Love" feat. Harloe, "Alane
" feat. Wes, "All We Got
" feat. KIDDO, "One More Time
" feat. Felix Jaehn
& Alida, and "Young Right Now
" feat. Dennis
Lloyd.
With the now-held award ceremony, Robin
Schulz finally receives the last two of his three Diamond awards. He is the first German artist with three Diamond singles in Germany. The last award ceremony for Robin
Schulz took place at the end of 2017, a planned ceremony in 2020 could not take place due to the global pandemic. The latest awards join the enormous number of successes Robin
Schulz has achieved, including numerous global Number One hits, over 20 million sales and more than 12 billion streams. In his home country Germany, Schulz is also the top performer in the Official German Airplay Charts, with 14 Number-One hits to date.
In 2014, the German DJ and producer released his debut single "Waves
" feat. Mr. Probz and landed for the first time at the top of the international charts, including a Number-One position in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and the UK, as well as number 14 in the US. Shortly after, the next international hit single followed with "Prayer in C" feat. Lilly Wood & The Prick followed, which topped the charts again in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the UK, and number 23 in the US. In 2015, he released "Sugar
" feat. Francesco Yates, a song, that recently made it into the Spotify Billions Club, with over 1 billion streams on the platform.
Following his dance hit "Miss You
" feat. Oliver
Tree, released via Atlantic in 2022, which has been streamed over 500 million times across all platforms and landed in the Top 10 on the Spotify global chart, and his latest single, Schulz has just announced the release of his new album PINK for August 25. The next single "Smash My Heart" will follow on July 14.
In addition to sold-out tours throughout Europe, the United States, Asia, and Australia, Schulz has performed at all major festivals, such as the renowned iTunes Festival in London, the Ultra Music
Festival in Miami and the Tomorrowland Festivals in Belgium and Brazil and is also a regular resident DJ at Pacha Ibiza.
Robin
Schulz is presented by the dance specialist artist agency Dabruck Creative. WMCE and Dabruck Creative extended their partnership in February 2023 to build on their joint success and focus on taking European Dance music to a new global audience by marrying up Warner Recorded Music's powerful global network and Dabruck Creative's second-to-none creative talent. The partnership gives EDM artists access to a leading European dance management and producer team, a state-of-the-art studio in Frankfurt/ Germany and major expertise in WMCE's local and international marketing teams, enabling them to get the best service across every step of their creative process.
Warner Music
Group's growing footprint in dance music is in tandem with the growth of the electronic music sector as a whole. According to the IMS Business Report 2023, the global dance music business grew by 34% in 2022 to a value of $11.3 billion in 2023, 16% higher than pre-pandemic.