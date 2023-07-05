Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 05/07/2023

Henri PFR & Iova Drop Pop Dance Anthem 'Who Are You'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fresh off a summer of electric performances across global stages, Henri PFR and IOVA team up for a dance-pop summer anthem Who Are You via Spinnin' Records.
Belgian sensation Henri PFR has been steadily grabbing global attention with hits that have seen him perform across Ultra Music Festival, Lollapalooza, Tomorrowland, Parookaville, coach the TV show The Voice, and act as goodwill ambassador for UNICEF.

The classically trained composer, producer, DJ and pianist has collaborated with the likes of Robin Shultz, Gabry Ponte, KSHMR, and Blasterjaxx and released on imprints like Armada Music, Sony, Ultra, Soave, and Warner. The 27 year old is known for hits such as collaboration with Gabry Ponte The Feeling, which amassed over 12M Spotify streams and Summer Jams with Blasterjaxx and Jay Mason, which currently sits at over 4M Spotify streams.

Meanwhile, Romania singer-songwriter IOVA first hit the stage at 11 when she started taking guitar and piano lessons and has remained there ever since. First making a name for herself in Romanian pop-rock LaLa Band in the early 2010s, she now boasts massive releases that draw on a unique blend of dance and electro-pop beats like Monster, which currently boasts over 4M Spotify streams and chart-topping collaboration with Paul Damixie Down on My Knees.


The two formidable musicians now unite for their first collaboration Who Are You, an uplifting anthem that draws on garage and pop influences whilst relying on IOVA's enchanting vocals for an emotive palette cleanser of a track.






