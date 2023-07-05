Burr Island Return With Gorgeous Folk-Driven Second Single 'Nunney Town', Featuring John McCusker



Recorded at Kundalini Studios in Devon and produced by Steve Cradock (Ocean Colour Scene/ Paul Weller/ The Specials/ P.P. Arnold), Nunney Town is an instant classic. With its folk driven, boppy instrumentation, soulful vocals and yearning lyrics, the song will leave you with a feeling of 'saudade'.



'Nunney Town' was born during a period when Tom would run from his hometown, Frome, to a little village a few miles south called Nunney. Over time, he witnessed the seasons change and noticed that life is in a constant state of flux and that beauty and pain, in all their forms, are fleeting. No matter how much you suffer now, life will come back around, and you'll be sure to see "the shoots in the ground". You can almost smell the West Country air, as they take you 'on this road to Nunney Town.'



Having harnessed a core following round the Glastonbury type fields of yore, Burr Island are an Alternative Indie Folk duo, whose close harmonies have brought comparison to the iconic



The duo, born in 2022 after a decade of friendship, explore themes of growth, beauty, and truth in their music. The West Country pair grew from strength to strength in 2022 with several headline shows, plus recording at Kundalini Studios in Devon with Steve Cradock (OCS). In September, they supported Steve Pilgrim &



On the new single, the pair collaborate with established folk musician, John McCusker. With his emotional undertones of harmonium and violin, it feels as if there is a third voice running alongside them. The soul stirring, vintage sounding track was mastered by Julian Lowe (Faithless).



'Nunney Town' is released on 16th June and Burr Island head out on tour dates with Tunde (voice of Lighthouse Family), plus shows supporting



Artist: Burr Island

Single Release: Nunney Town

Release Date: 16th June

Label: Self released



TOUR DATES:

Supporting Tunde Baiyewu (Voice of Lighthouse Family)



6/6/23- Shrewsbury- Theatre Severn

7/6/23-

9/6/23- East Sussex- Trading Boundaries

10/6/23- Bury St. Edmunds- The Apex

14/6/23- Carlisle- Old Fire Station

15/6/23- Newcastle- Tyne Theatre

21/6/23- Birmingham- The Glee Club

23/6/23- Stockton- ARC (Stockton Arts Centre)

24/6/23- Manchester- Band on the Wall



Supporting Ocean Colour Scene

18/8/23- Margate- Dreamland

20/8/23- Bexhill- De la Warr Pavilion

24/8/23- Halifax- New

For more information visit: https://www.instagram.com/burr_island_band/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) From the UK's West Country, duo and best friends, Tom England and Oskar Porter, are to release their second single 'Nunney Town', which follows their recent debut 'Distant Stars.'Recorded at Kundalini Studios in Devon and produced by Steve Cradock (Ocean Colour Scene/ Paul Weller/ The Specials/ P.P. Arnold), Nunney Town is an instant classic. With its folk driven, boppy instrumentation, soulful vocals and yearning lyrics, the song will leave you with a feeling of 'saudade'.'Nunney Town' was born during a period when Tom would run from his hometown, Frome, to a little village a few miles south called Nunney. Over time, he witnessed the seasons change and noticed that life is in a constant state of flux and that beauty and pain, in all their forms, are fleeting. No matter how much you suffer now, life will come back around, and you'll be sure to see "the shoots in the ground". You can almost smell the West Country air, as they take you 'on this road to Nunney Town.'Having harnessed a core following round the Glastonbury type fields of yore, Burr Island are an Alternative Indie Folk duo, whose close harmonies have brought comparison to the iconic Simon & Garfunkel, however, their originals and equally introspective lyrics bring new meaning to that golden era of San Francisco 'happening' hippie spirit, as channelled through their beloved West Country, as they take you on their own Burr Island; an intimate, melodic journey and state, in search of meaning and humane value.The duo, born in 2022 after a decade of friendship, explore themes of growth, beauty, and truth in their music. The West Country pair grew from strength to strength in 2022 with several headline shows, plus recording at Kundalini Studios in Devon with Steve Cradock (OCS). In September, they supported Steve Pilgrim & Paul Weller at Union Chapel in London, before embarking on their biggest venture yet, a UK December Tour supporting Ocean Colour Scene, playing at multiple O2 Academy venues and music halls. They've since landed a live agent, PR and a very passionate team who intend to see Burr Island break through to a mainstream audience as only the very best do.On the new single, the pair collaborate with established folk musician, John McCusker. With his emotional undertones of harmonium and violin, it feels as if there is a third voice running alongside them. The soul stirring, vintage sounding track was mastered by Julian Lowe (Faithless).'Nunney Town' is released on 16th June and Burr Island head out on tour dates with Tunde (voice of Lighthouse Family), plus shows supporting Ocean Colour Scene as follows:Artist: Burr IslandSingle Release: Nunney TownRelease Date: 16th JuneLabel: Self releasedTOUR DATES:Supporting Tunde Baiyewu (Voice of Lighthouse Family)6/6/23- Shrewsbury- Theatre Severn7/6/23- Milton Keynes- The Stables9/6/23- East Sussex- Trading Boundaries10/6/23- Bury St. Edmunds- The Apex14/6/23- Carlisle- Old Fire Station15/6/23- Newcastle- Tyne Theatre21/6/23- Birmingham- The Glee Club23/6/23- Stockton- ARC (Stockton Arts Centre)24/6/23- Manchester- Band on the WallSupporting Ocean Colour Scene18/8/23- Margate- Dreamland20/8/23- Bexhill- De la Warr Pavilion24/8/23- Halifax- New Victoria TheatreFor more information visit: https://www.instagram.com/burr_island_band/



