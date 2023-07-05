Pins Bassist Kyoko Swan Releases Excellent New Single With Her Project 'KYOGEN'





KYŌGEN is an experimental dream pop project from PINS bassist Kyoko Swan and producer



A WORD ABOUT THE SONG FROM KYOKO:

"This song is being released after a really upsetting and challenging time in my life - although strangely it was written before it. Listening to the lyrics though, I do feel I was sensing something wasn't right, before the wheels really came off. The title is an Oscar Wilde quote from De Profundis, the long letter he wrote from Reading Gaol. He said that where there is sorrow there is holy ground, and some day people will realise what that means, but until then they will know nothing of life. I don't wish to be as dramatic as that or celebrate suffering as if it is somehow deeper than other feelings, or more noble, but there is power in suffering. At least, when we can look back upon it and realise it didn't manage to swallow us up whole.



I think this song is about being a bit of a lost soul in a way, and the ways we search to get out of ourselves, whether that be through art, or drink and drugs, or finding love in the wrong places. Maybe just ignoring our discomfort by pretending everything is ok. I hope those who listen to it find that it speaks to them somehow, even perhaps just in a very small way."



KYŌGEN's I CRY ep was released on cassette via Manchester's RAMBER RECORDS (ramberrecords.com), along with a split EP on the same label with Manchester band MONK.

