Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 05/07/2023

Pins Bassist Kyoko Swan Releases Excellent New Single With Her Project 'KYOGEN'

Pins Bassist Kyoko Swan Releases Excellent New Single With Her Project 'KYOGEN'

Hot Songs Around The World

Daylight
David Kushner
175 entries in 21 charts
Calm Down
Rema
723 entries in 23 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
609 entries in 28 charts
La Bachata
Manuel Turizo
191 entries in 6 charts
Eyes Closed
Ed Sheeran
187 entries in 24 charts
People
Libianca
199 entries in 16 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
476 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
1186 entries in 29 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
846 entries in 28 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Manchester two-piece KYŌGEN announce their new single Where There Is Sorrow There Is Holy Ground. The self-released digital single was written, recorded and produced by KYŌGEN and will be available to stream via Bandcamp and Spotify on 28th July.

KYŌGEN is an experimental dream pop project from PINS bassist Kyoko Swan and producer Daniel Broomhall. Following on from their 'I CRY' EP (RAMBER RECORDS) release, Where There Is Sorrow There Is Holy Ground is a mix of swooning vocals, otherworldly guitars and restless urban beats. It takes the spirit of the White Hotel's avant garde scene and marries it to a timeless pop sensibility. Swan's yearning poetry wraps a heartfelt package pitched somewhere between melancholia and moonstruck soul.

A WORD ABOUT THE SONG FROM KYOKO:
"This song is being released after a really upsetting and challenging time in my life - although strangely it was written before it. Listening to the lyrics though, I do feel I was sensing something wasn't right, before the wheels really came off. The title is an Oscar Wilde quote from De Profundis, the long letter he wrote from Reading Gaol. He said that where there is sorrow there is holy ground, and some day people will realise what that means, but until then they will know nothing of life. I don't wish to be as dramatic as that or celebrate suffering as if it is somehow deeper than other feelings, or more noble, but there is power in suffering. At least, when we can look back upon it and realise it didn't manage to swallow us up whole.

I think this song is about being a bit of a lost soul in a way, and the ways we search to get out of ourselves, whether that be through art, or drink and drugs, or finding love in the wrong places. Maybe just ignoring our discomfort by pretending everything is ok. I hope those who listen to it find that it speaks to them somehow, even perhaps just in a very small way."

KYŌGEN's I CRY ep was released on cassette via Manchester's RAMBER RECORDS (ramberrecords.com), along with a split EP on the same label with Manchester band MONK.
KYŌGEN are currently unsigned and interested in speaking to labels about an album release.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0155051 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0038490295410156 secs