Lazore Is Guaranteed To Blow Minds With The Raw Power Of His Single "Break Slowly" This July 31st
Hot Songs Around The World
Daylight
David Kushner
191 entries in 22 charts
La Bachata
Manuel Turizo
192 entries in 6 charts
Forget Me
Lewis Capaldi
171 entries in 12 charts
Eyes Closed
Ed Sheeran
191 entries in 24 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
174 entries in 12 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
631 entries in 28 charts
People
Libianca
209 entries in 17 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
481 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
1197 entries in 29 charts
Calm Down
Rema
736 entries in 23 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
174 entries in 22 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
851 entries in 28 charts
Most read news of the week
Dutch Punks Drunktank Join Thousand Islands Records, Announce 'Return Of The Infamous Four' Vinyl Reissue
Tom Emlyn Has Shared Three Bonus B Sides From His New Album 'Return Journey Revisited: Scaredycat Vol 1'