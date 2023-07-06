Lazore Is Guaranteed To Blow Minds With The Raw Power Of His Single "Break Slowly" This July 31st





This summer, on July 31st, he is set to release an astounding new single called "Break Slowly" that reveals the raw power of LAZORE's sound and songwriting like you've never heard it before. An undeniably potent display of his most thought-provoking and evocative material to-date, his latest cut highlights the mesmerizing depths of his craft, showcases the pure strength of his vocals, and confirms that LAZORE is the kind of multi-dimensional artist with talent destined to take him to the top.



Without question, it is beyond rare to discover such an extraordinary connection to music so early on into a career, as listeners will hear within LAZORE's brand-new single. "Break Slowly" is an unparalleled experience in sound that no one will forget listening to, and another noteworthy achievement for this artist as he continues to dominate his debut year. Join LAZORE for the official release of "Break Slowly" online at the end of July this summer, and be ready for a whole lot more awesomeness to come in 2023.

Pre-Save Now: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/lazore/break-slowly

Website: https://lazoremusic.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lazoremusic/

