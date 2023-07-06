Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 06/07/2023

Lazore Is Guaranteed To Blow Minds With The Raw Power Of His Single "Break Slowly" This July 31st

Lazore Is Guaranteed To Blow Minds With The Raw Power Of His Single "Break Slowly" This July 31st

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ever since LAZORE exploded onto the scene in early 2023, he has not only thrived as a solo artist, but he has also discovered incredible ways to continually raise the stakes for his music along the way. From the groundbreaking blueprint of his self-titled EP, to the gripping mix of catchiness & true grit of his Alt/Rock vibes on singles like "Wanted Man" & "Just Another Day" - LAZORE has become a proven force from the music to the microphone.

This summer, on July 31st, he is set to release an astounding new single called "Break Slowly" that reveals the raw power of LAZORE's sound and songwriting like you've never heard it before. An undeniably potent display of his most thought-provoking and evocative material to-date, his latest cut highlights the mesmerizing depths of his craft, showcases the pure strength of his vocals, and confirms that LAZORE is the kind of multi-dimensional artist with talent destined to take him to the top.

Without question, it is beyond rare to discover such an extraordinary connection to music so early on into a career, as listeners will hear within LAZORE's brand-new single. "Break Slowly" is an unparalleled experience in sound that no one will forget listening to, and another noteworthy achievement for this artist as he continues to dominate his debut year. Join LAZORE for the official release of "Break Slowly" online at the end of July this summer, and be ready for a whole lot more awesomeness to come in 2023.
Pre-Save Now: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/lazore/break-slowly
Website: https://lazoremusic.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lazoremusic/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LAZOREmusic






