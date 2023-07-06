Two-time Dove Award Winner, Billy Gaines Garners His 10th No1



"True to Your Word" was written by Billy Gaines and Songwriters Hall of Famer, Thornton Cline. The hit song was produced by Grammy Award-winning, legendary producer, Ted "Theo" Perlman.



Billy Gaines has been a mainstay on the Christian music scene for over two decades. He has released eleven albums, including three that have been certified Gold by the RIAA. He has also been honored with two Dove Awards and multiple nominations. Gaines stars in the new Kathie Lee Gifford theatrical movie, "



"True to Your Word" was produced by legendary, multiple Grammy Awards winner, Ted "Theo" Perlman, producer of hits with Whitney Houston, Bob Dylan, Chicago, Diana Ross, Burt Bacharach, Ringo Starr and Joe Cocker. Perlman produced two other number one singles for Billy Gaines, "There Will Come a Day" and "World of Hope."

"Working with Ted Perlman was one of the smoothest processes ever," Billy Gaines said. "Recording a song written with Thornton Cline was a real honor," Gaines continued.



Billy Gaines is a much sought-after studio vocalist. Gaines music video for the song, "That is Why" soared to number two on the BET Video Charts.



Gaines most recent accomplishments include his singing and acting role of the character of Moses in the Kathie Lee Gifford movie, "



Radio Network Top 100, the World Indie Radio Top 100 and the official U.S. Top 20 Countdown. He was honored twice by the Tennessee Songwriters Association International as "Songwriter of the Year". Most recently, Cline was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame by the Tennessee Songwriters Association International in Nashville. Cline is a published author of 38 books and was awarded the Maxy Literary Award in 2017 for "Children's Book of the Year".




