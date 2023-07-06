Hannah Dasher Named To EOPLE's "Talented Emerging Artists" List



Wed., Oct. 18 | The Blue Light | Lubbock, TX New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Last week, PEOPLE Magazine announced its "Talented Emerging Artists" for Summer 2023, including Hannah Dasher as the only country artist on the list.PEOPLE says she's one to "be listening to all summer" on its list of 23 of the hottest current acts, here: people.com/summer-2023-emerging-artists-cobrah-saleka-destroy-lonely-rowan-drake-exclusive-7555801This adds to Dasher's growing list of accolades which include being a Fender Next artist, one of CMT's Next Women of Country artists, a MusicRow Next Big Thing artist and more.On August 25th, she'll release 'The Other Damn Half' record, which is chock-full of traditional, tell-it-like-it-is country storytelling and 90s-infused country rock sonics. She recently shared the video for her new song "Ugly Houses," her most vulnerable and poignant to date. It follows the first song from the new record, "Cryin' All The Way To The Bank," a wisecracking story of a divorce-turned-pay day. For more information on all things Hannah Dasher, visit hannahdasher.com. Hannah Dasher on Tour:Thurs., July 13 | Eddie's Attic | Decatur, GAFri., July 14 | Wendell's | Anderson, SCSat., July 15 | Suck, Bang, Bang, Blow | Murrells Inlet, SCSat., July 22 | Temple Theatre | Portland, TNThurs., Aug. 3 | Steel Hands Brewing | Greensboro, NCFri., Aug. 4 | Steel Hands Brewing | Cayce, SCSat., Aug. 5 | Byrd's Creek Music Fest | Crossville, TNThurs., Aug. 10 | Dosey Doe - The Big Barn | The Woodlands, TXFri., Aug. 11 | Continental Club | Austin, TXSat., Aug. 12 | The Tree Haus Tavern | Spring Branch, TXWed., Aug. 16 | Mercury Lounge | Tulsa, OKThurs., Aug. 17 | Hotel Turkey | Turkey, TXFri., Aug. 18 | 8750 BBQ & Music Festival | Red River, NMSat., Aug. 19 | The Lincoln Cheyenne | Cheyenne, MYWed., Aug. 23 | Live From The Divide | Bozeman, MTFri., Aug. 25 | Beacon Icehouse | Great Falls, MTSat., Aug. 26 | Return To Riverside Music Festival 2023 | Potlatch, IDSun., Aug. 27 | Monk's | Missoula, MTWed., Aug. 30 | Lucky You | Spokane, WAThurs., Aug. 31 | Knitting Factory | Boise, IDFri., Sept. 1 | Silver Dollar Bar | Jackson, WYSat., Sept. 2 | Silver Dollar Bar | Jackson, WYWed., Sept. 6 | The Soiled Dove Underground | Denver, COFri., Sept. 8 | Sundance Steakhouse & Saloon | Fort Collins, COSat., Sept. 9 | Joe's Honky Tonk | Kearney, NESun., Sept. 10 | Buck's Bar & Grill | Waterloo, NEThurs., Sept. 14 | Duke's | Indianapolis, INFri., Sept. 15 | Carol's Pub | Chicago, ILSun., Sept. 17 | The Raccoon Motel | Davenport, IAFri., Sept. 22 | The Foundry | Athens GASat., Sept. 23 | Savannah Theatre | Savannah, GAFri., Sept. 29 | Open Chord | Knoxville, TNSat., Sept. 30 | Tucker Brewing | Tucker, GASat., Oct. 14 | North Springs Music Festival | Whitleyville, TNSun., Oct. 15 | Dollywood Theater | Pigeon Forge, TNWed., Oct. 18 | The Blue Light | Lubbock, TX



