News
Classical 06/07/2023

Sebastian Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance

Sebastian Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) International star Sebastián Yatra (@sebastianyatra) captivated the National Auditorium in Madrid on Monday night (July 3) as a special guest during acclaimed pianist Lang Lang's presentation of The Disney Book in concert.

The chart-topping singer-songwriter joined the NY Times-deemed "most irresistible pianist on the classical music planet" to perform a very special rendition of the Oscar-nominated hit, "Dos Oruguitas" for the very first time together.

Get a glimpse of the special appearance in a clip shared across Sebastián Yatra and Lang Lang's socials. The entire auditorium was moved when Sebastián Yatra came on stage and was captivated by the unforgettable presentation of the globally adored Disney song from the hit film, Encanto.

The magical night was accompanied by the Cordoba Orchestra, the conductor Rubén Gimeno, alongside other special guests including prestigious singer and pianist Gina Alice, erhu teacher Guo Gan, acclaimed jazz singer Zenet, and the renowned guitarist Rafael Aguirre.

Sebastián Yatra is a multi-platinum, chart-topping and genre-bending singer, songwriter, and bilingual multi-instrumentalist. His Dharma World tour wrapped following a year of smashing award-nominated music releases including "Tacones Rojos" from his Grammy nominated and 2x Latin Grammy award winning, multi-platinum album "Dharma"; and "Dos Oruguitas" from Disney's Encanto, alongside performances on prestigious national broadcast stages including the Academy Awards.

Billboard aptly reported, "Sebastián Yatra has been on a winning streak" and NPR continued, "Sebastian Yatra can kind of do it all." His music leads with passion, his words evoke emotion and his mellifluous voice melts hearts.

Sebastián Yatra's summer-set single "VAGABUNDO" continues to sail with Manuel Turizo and Beéle. The track erupted with 20 Million streams in the first few days and 90 million streams to date and countless feel good dance videos, including love from the Zumba community, which has seen people of all ages showing love for the smash that is currently charting on the Spotify Global 200 chart with 17 strong placements on Spotify Top 200 throughout Latin America, Mexico and Spain.

The White Lotus-inspired music video concept (watch here) from 2x Latin Grammys winning singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra, trended on Youtube at #4. Directed by Joaquin Cambre, and featuring costars Manuel Turizo and Beéle, showcases the care-free, fun energy of friends having a good time, when suddenly a mysterious moment happens. The song is a celebration of three major Colombian artists.

Sebastián Yatra's first release of the year "Una Noche Sin Pensar" is also celebrating a recent placement as #1 Latin Pop Airplay. Watch the performance below:






