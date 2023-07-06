Paramore To Join Taylor Swift For All 'Eras Tour' European Dates





This announcement comes shortly before the release of the highly anticipated collaboration between lead singer







Starting today, the band will return for the second leg of their North American 2023 arena tour with support from







"Like some otherworldly hybrid of

A portion of ticket sales for all North American shows will be donated to Support + Feed and REVERB.

Support + Feed takes action for a global shift to an equitable, plant-based food system to combat food insecurity and the climate crisis. Learn more at supportandfeed.org.







PARAMORE TOUR DATES:



2023

Thu Jul 06 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center^!

Sat Jul 08 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena^!

Sun Jul 09 - Austin, TX - Moody Center^!

Tue Jul 11 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center^!

Thu Jul 13 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena^!

Sat Jul 15 - Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena^

Sun Jul 16 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena^

Wed Jul 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum^

Thu Jul 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum ^

Sat Jul 22 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center^

Mon Jul 24 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena^!

Tue Jul 25 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum^!

Thu Jul 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena^!

Sat Jul 29 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center^!

Sun Jul 30 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center^!

Tue Aug 01 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum ^!

Wed Aug 02 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center^!

Sat Nov 18 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena*

Wed Nov 22 - Brisbane, AUS - Entertainment Centre*

Thu Nov 23 - Brisbane, AUS - Entertainment Centre* - JUST ADDED

Sat Nov 25 - Sydney, AUS - The Domain*

Mon Nov 27 - Melbourne, AUS - Rod Laver Arena*

Tue Nov 28 - Melbourne, AUS - Rod Laver Arena* - JUST ADDED





Thu May 09 - Nanterre, France - Paris La Défense Arena#

Fri May 10 - Nanterre, France - Paris La Défense Arena#

Sat May 11 - Nanterre, France - Paris La Défense Arena#

Sun May 12 - Nanterre, France - Paris La Défense Arena#

Fri May 17 - Stockholm, Sweden - Friends Arena#

Sat May 18 - Stockholm, Sweden - Friends Arena#

Sun May 19 - Stockholm, Sweden - Friends Arena#

Fri May 24 - Lisbon, Portugal - Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica#

Sat May 25 - Lisbon, Portugal - Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica#

Thu May 30 - Madrid, Spain - Estadio Santiago Bernabéu#

Sun Jun 02 - Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium#

Mon Jun 03 - Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium#

Fri Jun 07 - Edinburgh, Scotland - BT Murrayfield Stadium#

Sat Jun 08 - Edinburgh, Scotland - BT Murrayfield Stadium#

Sun Jun 09 - Edinburgh, Scotland - BT Murrayfield Stadium#

Thu Jun 13 - Liverpool, England - Anfield#

Fri Jun 14 - Liverpool, England - Anfield#

Sat Jun 15 Liverpool, England - Anfield#

Tue Jun 18 - Cardiff, Wales - Principality Stadium#

Fri Jun 21 - London, England - Wembley Stadium#

Sat Jun 22 - London, England - Wembley Stadium#

Sun Jun 23 - London, England - Wembley Stadium#

Fri Jun 28 - Dublin, Ireland - Aviva Stadium#

Sat Jun 29 - Dublin, Ireland - Aviva Stadium#

Sun Jun 30 - Dublin, Ireland - Aviva Stadium#

Thu Jul 04 - Amsterdam, Netherlands -

Fri Jul 05 - Amsterdam, Netherlands -

Sat Jul 06 - Amsterdam, Netherlands -

Tue Jul 09 - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund#

Wed Jul 10 - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund#

Sat Jul 13 - Milan, Italy -

Sun Jul 14 - Milan, Italy -

Wed Jul 17 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins-Arena#

Thu Jul 18 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins-Arena#

Fri Jul 19 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins-Arena#

Tue Jul 23 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion#

Wed Jul 24 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion#

Sat Jul 27 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion#

Sun Jul 28 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion#

Thu Aug 01 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy#

Fri Aug 02 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy#

Sat Aug 03 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy#

Thu Aug 08 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion#

Fri Aug 09 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion#

Sat Aug 10 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion#

Thu Aug 15 - London, England - Wembley Stadium#

Fri Aug 16 - London, England - Wembley Stadium#

Sat Aug 17 London, England - Wembley Stadium#

^With Support from Foals

!With Support from The

*With Support from Remi Wolf

#Opening for Taylor Swift



