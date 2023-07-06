Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
06/07/2023

Riser Caleb Seth Releases Official Music Video For 'West Tennessee'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the release of his debut single "West Tennessee," Caleb Seth releases the official music video for the track.
"I had never heard anyone write a song about West Tennessee. I wanted to show appreciation for my home West Tennessee and wrote my debut song into country music," tells Caleb.

Throughout Caleb's songs, you can hear R&B influences of Boyz 2 Men and Michael Jackson which tie the country feel of songs of Tim McGraw and Rascal Flatts. With such a wide-ranging musical taste, Caleb's steady release schedule is sure to introduce him into the country music realm quickly.

In March 2022, Caleb begin doing live streams on TikTok, which grew his account at a rapid speed with now over 60k followers.

As a singer-songwriter, Caleb combines honest lyricism of country greats, with a captivating and timeless, soulful voice. Adopted at age 7, Caleb grew up on different styles of music including pop, rock, country, and R&B. His love for music grew in his new home as he started playing music at age 12.
