Anne-Marie Drops New Track 'Trainwreck'; Anne-Marie's New Album Will Be Out July 28, 2023
Hot Songs Around The World
Daylight
David Kushner
177 entries in 22 charts
Calm Down
Rema
727 entries in 23 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
612 entries in 28 charts
La Bachata
Manuel Turizo
191 entries in 6 charts
Eyes Closed
Ed Sheeran
188 entries in 24 charts
People
Libianca
201 entries in 16 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
477 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
1189 entries in 29 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
846 entries in 28 charts
Most read news of the week
Dutch Punks Drunktank Join Thousand Islands Records, Announce 'Return Of The Infamous Four' Vinyl Reissue
Tom Emlyn Has Shared Three Bonus B Sides From His New Album 'Return Journey Revisited: Scaredycat Vol 1'
Acclaimed NYC Guitarist, Singer & Songwriter Steve Conte (New York Dolls, Michael Monroe) Releases New Single "fourth Of July" (Co-Written By Andy Partridge Of XTC)