Wham! Release 'Club Tropicana' (Balearic Breeze Remix)

WHAM! The Singles: Echoes From The Edge Of New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Welcoming you back into their wonderland, WHAM! share a brand-new remix of their iconic 1983 hit single 'Club Tropicana'. 'Club Tropicana (The Balearic Breeze Remix)' is released globally today via Ministry of Sound.Produced by British DJ, producer, and artist Sigala and multi-instrumentalist, producer extraordinaire Manovski, the remix is released as part of WHAM!'s 40th anniversary celebrations and on the same day as WHAM! The Documentary hits streaming giant Netflix.The Balearic Breeze Remix takes on one of the most definite summer pop songs of all and delivers it straight into 2023 for a new generation of music lovers, festival goers and party people to soak up and enjoy!Still retaining all the magic of the original, the Balearic Breeze Remix is a pure injection of dopamine, made for dancefloors, clubland, golden hours, long road trips with loved ones and fueled by a euphoric, high-octane melody which is consistent throughout.'Club Tropicana' remains one of the most unforgettable pop songs of all-time, following its release in July 1983. A worldwide hit, its carefree and colourful, flamboyancy remains adored by fans across the globe. George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley formed WHAM! in 1981.The lifelong friends who met at secondary school in the small town of Bushey became one of the most globally successful pop acts of the 1980s, selling more than thirty million records worldwide. Several pop generations down the line, this treasure trove of musical gems continues to inspire legions of new fans.WHAM! The Singles: Echoes From The Edge Of Heaven is also released on July 7th and is available to pre-order now https://wham.lnk.to/TheSingles.



