Good Lovelies Announce Label Debut 'We Will Never Be The Same'

Dec 22 - Ottawa, ON - New York, NY (Top40 Charts) JUNO Award-winning Toronto based trio Good Lovelies today announce their new album, and label debut via Outside Music. We Will Never Be The Same is set for release on October 6th. We Will Never Be The Same is a powerful collection of songs that explore the entry into the second act of life. To celebrate today's announcement the group revealed the video to their latest single "Young at Heart".An acoustic guitar-driven anthem, "Young at Heart" acts as a mantra. It's a song about finding your way to joy while acknowledging life's tougher stuff; the to-do lists, the piles of laundry, the chaos of life with children. "It's about learning to let go by finding the kid within, dancing in the kitchen or riding the mattress down the stairs with a squeal of laughter. We repeat "I am young at heart" over and over because we want to remember to feel it and never lose our grip on how good it is to feel young." - Caroline BrooksThe video was shot in the west end of Toronto with some of the group's family and long-time fans. Director Simon Paluck and dancer Jillian Peever express the sentiment of "Young at Heart" beautifully. "The gentle bloom of this song is perfectly bookended by Jillian dancing in the kitchen all alone and joining a full blown backyard concert party with bubbles!" - Caroline BrooksRenowned for delighting audiences with the lilting, soaring and evocative harmonies, charm and sharp sense of humour, the trio of Caroline Marie Brooks, Kerri Ough and Susan Passmore, will be taking We Will Never Be The Same on the road this fall. Tickets go on sale this Friday. Full tour details below.Working with the producer team of Joshua Van Tassel and Christine Bougie (who both also performed on the album), We Will Never Be The Same was written and produced in cottages across Canada, including a cottage owned by the legendary broadcaster/author Stuart McLean. The record was finessed and finalized at Toronto's Union Sound.Coming together in 2006, Passmore, Ough, and Brooks, who are all supremely talented singer/songwriters in their own right, released their first EP, Oh My! in 2006, followed in 2009 with a self-titled full album Good Lovelies, as well as the Christmas themed Under the Mistletoe later that same year.Let the Rain Fall came in 2011, with Live at the Revolution coming a year later. Burn The Plan in 2015 was followed that same year by a second seasonal EP, Winter's Calling. Along the way, Good Lovelies have cross-crossed Canada many times. The trio has also toured extensively throughout the United States, Europe, and Australia.We Will Never Be The Same is out October 6th via Outside Music.Upcoming Tour Dates:Sept 23 - Port Hope, ON - Cultivate FestivalOct 18 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park TheatreOct 19 - Regina, SK - Artesian on 13Oct 20 - Calgary, AB - Southwood United ChurchOct 21 - Edmonton, AB - The AviaryOct 22 - Innisfail, AB - Innisfail United ChurchOct 24 - Penticton, BC - The Dream CaféOct 26 - Lake Country, BC - Creekside TheatreOct 27 - Vancouver, BC - Rogue Folk ClubOct 28 - Whitehorse, YT - Yukon Arts CentreNov 23 - Halifax, NS - Light House Arts CentreNov 24 - Fredericton, NB - Fredericton Playhouse IncNov 26 - Moncton, NB - Capitol TheatreDec 21 - Toronto, ON - Massey HallDec 22 - Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre



