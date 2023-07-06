Movie Score Media Releases "Green Space Dark Skies" (Ooriginal Motion Picture Soundtrack) With Music By Nainita Desai



"Each mountain had its own theme and the music had to be composed before the performance took place, in order to allow the director to choreograph, structure and edit the whole performance around the music," says Nainita.



She continues, "Inspiration came from the land, and the volcanic origins of the mountains, so the score had to take you on a dramatic and emotional journey throughout time illustrating the epic landscape. It portrays human endeavour, it's about the heartlands and the joy of nature and sharing the experience of connecting with the land.



Matt



Green Space Dark Skies has journeyed across the UK from North Ronaldsay to Exmoor, from Giant's Causeway to the Brecon Beacons, creating artworks in 16 stunning locations throughout the summer.



In



Each person carried a low impact light into the landscape. Together, we experienced beautiful green spaces across the UK. Thousands of lights made patterns on mountains, lakes and moorland across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. These lights were sensitive to the night-time environment.



The music takes you on a journey from the origins of the formation of the mountains and the land itself thousands of years ago with the aim to bring people together in a community spirit.



Green Space Dark Skies (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklisting:

Above The Earth

Scafell Pike

Ben Nevis

Slieve Donard

Snowdon

Below The Stars



Emmy and RTS award winning composer, Nainita Desai, was World



Amongst various BAFTA, Oscar and Emmy acclaimed productions, Nainita's recent projects include the Netflix hit documentary 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible, exec produced by Oscar winner Jimmy Chinn, for which her score earned Primetime Emmy, HMMA and ASCAP Composer Choice nominations.

Current projects include John Battsek's feature documentary The Deepest Breath (A24, Netflix) that World Premiered at Sundance 2023.



Desai's other credits include Oscar 2020 nominated and BAFTA & Cannes winning feature doc For Sama, and Sundance winning The Reason I Jump, an immersive cinematic exploration of neurodiversity. Recent projects include BBC1 action thriller series Crossfire, SKY comedy drama series Funny Woman (Gemma Arterton), Bafta nominated American Murder, land mark natural history series Predators for Sky/Netflix



Upcoming projects include a major fantasy adventure series for Disney+, landmark natural history series Earthsounds for Apple TV+, crime drama show The Tower S2 (Mammoth Screen / ITV) as well as projects for James Cameron / Nat Geo, and a video game for EA Originals.



Following a degree in Maths and studying sound for film at the NFTS in the UK, Nainita began her career as a sound designer on feature films for directors including Werner Herzog and Bertolucci, as well as assistant music engineering for Peter Gabriel.



