The Eagles Announce "The Long Goodbye" The Band's Final Tour

The "Long Goodbye" tour is proudly presented by Live Nation. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After more than 50 years of touring, and consistently selling out arenas and stadiums worldwide, the Eagles announced today that their upcoming " The Long Goodbye " will be the band's final tour.Thirteen shows will be initially announced. The first set of dates will begin September 7, 2023, in New York:Thursday, September 7 New York, NY Madison Square GardenMonday, September 11 Boston, MA TD GardenSaturday, September 16 Newark, NJ Prudential CenterWednesday, September 20 Belmont Park, NY UBS ArenaThursday, October 5 Denver, CO Ball ArenaMonday, October 9 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge FieldhouseFriday, October 13 Detroit, MI Little Caesars ArenaTuesday, October 17 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouseThursday, November 2 Atlanta, GA State Farm ArenaTuesday, November 7 Charlotte, NC Spectrum CenterThursday, November 9 Raleigh, NC PNC ArenaTuesday, November 14 Lexington, KY Rupp ArenaFriday, November 17 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy CenterThe Eagles' long-time contemporaries and fellow Hall of Famers, Steely Dan, will be joining these historic shows and commemorating their own 50+ year career.Presale tickets and VIP packages will be available starting Wednesday, July 12 for all announced shows. The general on-sale will start Friday, July 14 at 10:00 AM local time.During "The Long Goodbye," the Eagles - Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey - will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands. The tour is expected to continue into 2025.Over the band's more than 50 years of touring, the Eagles have performed more than 1,000 concerts around the world, accounting for more than 15 million tickets. Eagles' tours have consistently ranked in the Top 10 of both concert industry publications, Billboard and Pollstar.In the Fall of 1971, the Eagles formed, pioneered, and personified a uniquely American musical style blending country, folk, R&B, rock, and pop sensibilities, and would go onto become one of the most creatively and commercially successful bands of all time. In today's faddish, fractured, rock landscape, the Eagles retain an appeal that transcends both generation and genre, cementing the band's role as enduring musical icons.The Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums, and topped the singles charts five times. They earned six GRAMMY Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their very first year of eligibility, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.The band's Greatest Hits 1971-1977 is the best-selling album in history, with the RIAA certifying the collection at 38-times Platinum. Hotel California is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times Platinum. After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and earned two GRAMMY Awards for "New Kid In Town" and "Hotel California."The "Long Goodbye" tour is proudly presented by Live Nation.