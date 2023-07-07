Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 07/07/2023

Salt-N-Pepa's Sandra "Pepa" Denton And Entertainer Major, Drum Up Excitement For Celebrate St. Jude Brunch

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) St. Jude Children's Research Hospital hosted Celebrate St. Jude last week, a brunch coinciding with an annual festival in New Orleans honoring African American music and culture. The brunch united the worlds of music and philanthropy by bringing together approximately 50 renowned musicians, influencers, and industry executives to celebrate community, the power of music and the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children®.

The event was emceed by American soul singer MAJOR. and featured a Q&A session with Sandra "Pepa" Denton of hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa. St. Jude patient Paishence, who met Denton in 2019, surprised her at the conclusion of the brunch with a personally curated playlist.
"The survival rate, from when they started way back in 1962 from 20% to 80% now, it's a beautiful amazing thing!" said Pepa. "And I've seen it, I've seen the school program and some of the kids getting to grow up."

Kera Wright, Chief Financial Officer of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude, addressed attendees about her work.

"At St. Jude, numbers represent something beautiful. It means children get the best care and the best chance at survival," said Wright. "Being at Celebrate St. Jude shows the power of bringing communities together around a shared mission. Experiences like this matter because people see firsthand the impact of their commitment and the relationships built between supporters and patient families."
Previous hosts of the brunch, now in its third year, include TV host/actress Khadeen Ellis in 2022 and Grammy award-winning artist Anthony Hamilton in 2019.
