Alternative 07/07/2023

Beck Announces "Thinking About You/ Old Man" Limited Colour Vinyl 7" To Be Released July 7, 2023

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Beck invites you to celebrate the eve of his birthday with the gift of a physical release of two acclaimed performances previously available only as digital singles. Available for pre-order now at beck.to/7inPR, and in the singles bin at your favourite indie shop today, July 7, "Thinking About You"/"Old Man" (Capitol) will be issued as a limited edition golden-brown vinyl 7" single in a picture sleeve sporting the artwork for each song.

Originally released February of this year, "Thinking About You" was the first new original Beck song to be released since his GRAMMY-winning Hyperspace album. A sublime ballad in the tradition of classics Morning Phase and Sea Change - and incidentally recorded in the very same room as the latter -"Thinking About You" features Beck's wistful vocal and acoustic guitar tones accompanied by Blake Mills (guitar, mandolin), Justin Meldal Johnsen (bass) and Roger Manning (keyboards). "Thinking About You" has been lauded by Consequence as "heart-wrenching" and SPIN as "beautifully sad," while American Songwriter raved "The song is stripped bare to reveal Beck's roots as the mellow, moody songsmith that made listeners fall in love with him in the 1990s."

Beck's cover of Neil Young's "Old Man" was originally released as a digital single in September 2022. Described by Paste as "a faithful cover of an untouchable track… impressive" and accompanied by a moving performance video rendered in stark black and white, Beck's version of "Old Man" went on to be nominated for Best Rock Performance at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards.
For information on all things Beck, including his "Odyssey" collaboration and Summer Odyssey tour with Phoenix, the Beck-directed video for "Thinking About You" and more, go to Beck.com.






