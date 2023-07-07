Simon Andersson Is Back With The New Single "Try"





I haven't released anything in a long time. Most people (including myself) always have great expectations with a new release. I don't with this one. I'm just proud of it. I think it turned out great. I thank everyone involved who has been a part of the journey so far. I thank everyone who is involved in creating South Ocean Festival with me. I thank you from the bottom of my heart.



On July 8th I will enter the Main Stage at 14.00 (2 P.M) with these amazing cats Christoffer Olsson Segerberg, Tomas Pettersson, Per Henry Levi Knagg and Magnus Nörrenberg (Dr. Schmutz). We open for Father John Misty, Dina Ögon band ,







Overall, the song has a smooth, understated quality to it, with the lush melodies merging with the hopeful lyrics. Simon's vocals and the beautiful artwork image convey a sense of hope and motivation, as this song offers a very positive message. At times, life can be challenging, and our struggles might seem insurmountable; but all we have to do is… try!



Sonically, "Try" is a perfect example of the artist's creative vision and musical aesthetics, really hitting the mark with a fantastic tone and a huge-sounding production. The mix is warm and balanced, allowing each element to sit in its right space and letting the vocals stand out in a very pleasing way. The first thing that you'll notice is the dreamy, all-embracing sound of the piano in the intro. It adds a mellow quality to the song, and it also adds a nice contrast with the louder, rocking choruses, where the guitars jump out to the forefront. The proverbial cherry on top is Simon's vocals, which are very soothing but also energetic, offering a wonderful dynamic range that matches the track. Clocking in at 3 minutes and 30 seconds, this song has something to offer to fans of pop and rock alike.



This release is highly recommended to fans of artists such as Francis Moon, as well as The Fray, Coldplay, and Lewis Capaldi, only to mention a few. Find out more about



Tour dates:

8 July Malmö South Ocean Festival



World class festival in south of Sweden. For music lovers - by music lovers! Join us now! 7-8 JULY 2023 // Malmö // Sweden. www.southoceanfestival.com





At age eleven, he made his first appearance on national TV and held his first award at age thirteen. After high school he later graduated from Malmo



The win didn't go by unnoticed, and



In 2019,

orcd.co/simonatry

www.instagram.com/anderssonmusic

