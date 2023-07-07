Offbeat Smitty Ignites Music Scene With Ferocious Intensity In Latest Single 'Cheat Codes' Ft. Osbe Chill





In 'Cheat Codes,' Offbeat Smitty unleashes his fiery determination, ignited by the tantalising promise of transforming music into his life's calling, shattering the doubts of skeptics, and moulding his dreams into a masterful symphony.



The autobiographical track delves into the notion of gradual evolution, blossoming into a polished artist, woven from the threads of merit and perseverance, forgoing all shortcuts.



'Cheat Codes' plunges headfirst into the cutthroat realm of the music industry, unmasking its relentless nature and emphasizing the unwavering dedication and drive necessary to seize triumph. It serves as a testament to the passion and consistency necessary for one to ascend the hallowed heights of success and carve out a place among the chosen few who truly "make it."



In a groundbreaking collaboration, 'Cheat Codes' unites the lyrical prowess of Offbeat Smitty, hailing from the streets of Toronto, with the electrifying talent of Osbe Chill, a force to be reckoned with from the sun-soaked LA.



Notably, this marks a significant moment for Offbeat Smitty, venturing beyond his hometown to forge an alliance with a rapper who has already left a mark on the industry. Osbe Chill's artistry extends far and wide, having left his imprint on two albums by The Game, and having had the honour of working with hip-hop icon, Dr Dre.



"The first time I heard Offbeat Smitty's music, I was mesmerised by his unique sound and style. His fusion of 80s and modern hip hop and R&B is what drew me in and since then, his songs have been on repeat. Offbeat Smitty's distinct sound and captivating stage presence make his performances truly memorable." says Allyson from Florida.



Offbeat Smitty's ascent will be reaching new heights on July 20th, as anticipation swells for his grand spectacle: Retro Girl, a headline show at the famed



"'Cheat Codes' sees me in an angry, more competitive spirit, fighting those against me in the industry. It's to say you won't outwork me, you won't beat me, and I am laser-focused on why it is I do music." says the rapper.



In this single, a thrilling new chapter unfolds, ushering in a tenacious evolution of the artist. With this spirit, Offbeat Smitty firmly grasps his narrative, embodying a transformation that reflects the pursuit of his musical vision. The essence of this composition breathes life into his long-cherished dream.

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Having claimed the spotlight at the renowned New York City music venue, The Meadows, Offbeat Smitty has released his latest single 'Cheat Codes,' a dynamic single brimming with ferocious intensity. Prepare to be captivated by this fiercely focused symphony of rhyme and rhythm.In 'Cheat Codes,' Offbeat Smitty unleashes his fiery determination, ignited by the tantalising promise of transforming music into his life's calling, shattering the doubts of skeptics, and moulding his dreams into a masterful symphony.The autobiographical track delves into the notion of gradual evolution, blossoming into a polished artist, woven from the threads of merit and perseverance, forgoing all shortcuts.'Cheat Codes' plunges headfirst into the cutthroat realm of the music industry, unmasking its relentless nature and emphasizing the unwavering dedication and drive necessary to seize triumph. It serves as a testament to the passion and consistency necessary for one to ascend the hallowed heights of success and carve out a place among the chosen few who truly "make it."In a groundbreaking collaboration, 'Cheat Codes' unites the lyrical prowess of Offbeat Smitty, hailing from the streets of Toronto, with the electrifying talent of Osbe Chill, a force to be reckoned with from the sun-soaked LA.Notably, this marks a significant moment for Offbeat Smitty, venturing beyond his hometown to forge an alliance with a rapper who has already left a mark on the industry. Osbe Chill's artistry extends far and wide, having left his imprint on two albums by The Game, and having had the honour of working with hip-hop icon, Dr Dre."The first time I heard Offbeat Smitty's music, I was mesmerised by his unique sound and style. His fusion of 80s and modern hip hop and R&B is what drew me in and since then, his songs have been on repeat. Offbeat Smitty's distinct sound and captivating stage presence make his performances truly memorable." says Allyson from Florida.Offbeat Smitty's ascent will be reaching new heights on July 20th, as anticipation swells for his grand spectacle: Retro Girl, a headline show at the famed Drake Hotel in Toronto. This iconic venue, which has showcased music titans such as Billie Eilish and Beck, now awaits the electrifying presence of Offbeat Smitty, poised to leave his mark on its stage."'Cheat Codes' sees me in an angry, more competitive spirit, fighting those against me in the industry. It's to say you won't outwork me, you won't beat me, and I am laser-focused on why it is I do music." says the rapper.In this single, a thrilling new chapter unfolds, ushering in a tenacious evolution of the artist. With this spirit, Offbeat Smitty firmly grasps his narrative, embodying a transformation that reflects the pursuit of his musical vision. The essence of this composition breathes life into his long-cherished dream. Brace yourself for an auditory voyage that reveals an artist reborn, driven by relentless passion and unbridled determination.



