Praise & Worship Leader Isabel Davis Crosses Top 10 On Gospel Charts

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Acclaimed praise and worship leader, Isabel Davis has crossed the Billboard Top 10 Gospel Charts with single, I Will Rejoice. This recognition comes after weeks of a steady climb and an increase in in-person church attendance.In addition to her chart topping success, Davis is up for two Stellar Awards. Her latest album, The Invitation (2022) has been nominated for Praise and Worship Album of the Year. The record's second single, I Will Rejoice, is in consideration for Praise and Worship Song of the Year."When Preashea [Hilliard] and I wrote I Will Rejoice, our goal was simplicity that sticks," states Davis. "The people have spoken and the song has stuck to their hearts. The radio charts and nominations confirm that God's words through us have accomplished what they set out to do."The Invitation captures the real-time emotions of corporate praise and worship through live recording. The accompanying visuals share the story of the return to in-person worship with an invitation for viewers to join the celebration. With production led by Todd Dulaney and Jamel Kimbrough, I Will Rejoice is a pivot from Davis' familiar worship ballad style.In addition to celebrating her own nominations, Davis has been tapped to pay tribute to fellow nominee Travis Greene at the annual Urban Soul Cafe Honors as part of the Stellar Awards weekend of celebrations.The Stellar Awards Gospel Music Show is the first and oldest televised awards show honoring Gospel Music for over 35 years. Co-hosted by Jonathan McReynolds and Tasha Cobbs, the 2023 Stellar Awards will be held on Saturday, July 15th at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Stellar Awards will premiere on the newly-launched Stellar TV network between July 24 and August 6, 2023, and air in national broadcast syndication from Aug. 7 through Sept. 10.The Summer of Rejoicing will continue for Davis and the Global Ministry Records team with the upcoming release of a new radio single, The Invitation. The Invitation features Cristabel Clack, Davis' sister as a lead vocalist.Rejoice with Isabel Davis this summer in a city near you:June 24- Richmond, VAJuly 8- Baltimore, MDJuly 9- Washington, D.C.July 14- Las Vegas, NV (Urban Soul Cafe Honors)July 15- Las Vegas, NV (Stellars)July 22- Alexandria, VAJuly 23- Waldorf, MD; Washington, D.C.August 20- Columbus, OHAugust 27- Florence, SC September 3- Mobile, AL Isabel Davis is a Stellar Award-winning Christian worship leader. Hailing from San Antonio, TX, now residing in New Orleans, LA, Davis is a bilingual worship leader and songwriter. She answers the call to create space for people to lean into God's presence right where they are.



