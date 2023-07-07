Tommy Emmanuel Gears Up For Major US Tour & Shares "10 Questions" Q&A





EMMANUEL has also shared a freewheeling "10 Questions" Q&A (below) where he talks about his inspirations and an array of subjects including his "Spinal Tap" moment; the JFK assassination; his desire to be on a bill with



Produced lovingly by EMMANUEL, regarded by guitar great Chet Atkins as "one of the best guitar players I've ever seen," the 16-track ACCOMPLICE TWO is a spirited mix of new takes on indelible classics and brand-new originals from TOMMY. His collaborators are some of the most remarkable musicians on the planet—an "A" list of musicians including Billy Strings,



"Daddy Frank (The Guitar Man)" with Jamey Johnson



ACCOMPLICE TWO is alive with the electric spirit of spontaneous, timeless joy created by inspired virtuosos. The combined artistry contained on these tracks is stunning, as is TOMMY's cheerful ease at connecting naturally with this vast spectrum of musicians. Like the first volume, he merges the presence of beloved, legendary musicians—such as Jorma Kaukonen,



10 QUESTIONS WITH TOMMY EMMANUEL (2023)



Have you had a Spinal Tap moment in your career so far and can you describe it?

TOMMY: I've shown up at the wrong hall to play a show!!! Being a male, I don't always follow directions well, and sometimes I'm convinced I know where I'm going!! That's why I have a good Tour Manager…he knows!



If you could have a conversation with anyone who's living or dead, who would it be and why?

TOMMY: If I could ask Jack Ruby to please tell me the truth about the assassination of JFK, I would love that!



Is there a song you crank up on Friday night to kick off the weekend—and a song you kick back with on a Sunday morning?

TOMMY: Every day is Saturday to me! Some days I like to listen to the Beatles, up loud, sing along and let go. Sometimes I need peace and quiet to be my sanctuary. I am always aware that I must try to preserve what hearing I have, as I was born with yellow fever, so I go carefully.



Which two artists would you like to appear on a dream bill with?

TOMMY:



Which famous historical event would you like to have witnessed and why?

TOMMY: I watched Neil Armstrong walk on the moon in 1969. I was at school in the Town of Parkes, NSW, Australia. The radio telescope that beamed the images all around the world of this historic event, made it possible for us to see it as it happened!! We had no idea of the significance of being in Parkes on that day, but it was big!



What was the first concert you attended and what was it like?

TOMMY: My mother, Virginia, took me to my first concert. I was 5, and it was held in the Town Hall of the place we lived, Gunnedah, Australia. We sat in the front row, and as I watched the great Dave Bridge Trio play, my mum leaned in and whispered, "See how he smiles, looks at the audience, stands so straight and tall? See how he looks neat, his shoes are shiny, his hair is perfect, his guitar is glistening in the spotlights. He talks to us, and we can understand him. Don't forget all these things!"



What do you look forward to most when you return home from touring?

TOMMY: I always love getting to cook my own dinner and sleep in my own bed when I come home from touring. Then I love driving my car!



What musical act, current or defunct, would you most like to see perform live?

TOMMY: I would love to experience Django Reinhardt live! Charlie Christian with Benny Goodman and his big band, too, and I would love to hear Hank Williams up close, just to feel that mojo!



You have one question to ask one musician. Go for it.

TOMMY: Hey Larry Carlton, what amp did you play the solo on "Kid Charlemagne" through? What a solo!! What a sound! BRAVO!!



Can you talk about a particular book and/or film that has helped shape your sensibility as an artist?

TOMMY: I don't think there is just one book or movie that has shaped me as an artist. I think it has been my curiosity about some artists that have inspired me to keep reaching for higher standards, higher goals, and deeper meaning for my art/gifts/calling or reason for being who I am. I look at people who move the world, who inspire us all; they somehow show us a way, a trail, a clue as to what they do that causes them to touch our sensibilities. Writers, Actors, Musicians, Producers, Speakers, Comedians and sometimes those who deal with tough physical or mental challenges and still achieve great works that have GREAT meaning in our hurting world. These are the ones that cause me to trust in a power bigger than myself, that make me see that my life has purpose, meaning and momentum. So now I get to work with a full heart, trying to do something that might change someone's life for the better.



Here are TOMMY's U.S. tour dates for 2023:

Jul 12 Grand Rapids, MI Frederik Meijer Gardens

Jul 13 Columbus, OH Southern Theatre

Jul 14 Louisville, KY Brown Theatre

Jul 15 Nashville, TN CAAS Convention

Jul 16 Union Hall, VA The Coves Amphitheater

Jul 17 Bristol, VA The Cameo Theater

Jul 19 Wilmington, NC Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

Jul 20 Charleston, SC Charleston

Jul 21 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

Jul 22 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

Jul 23 Bayfield, WI Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua

Jul 30 Wausau, WI Grand Theater

Sep 07 Richmond, VA Dominion

Sep 08 New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre New Jersey

Sep 09 New York, NY Town Hall

Sep 10 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre

Sep 12 Ithaca, NY State Theater of Ithaca

Sep 13 Northampton, MA Academy of

Sep 14 Boston, MA The Wilbur

Sep 15 Peekskill, NY Paramount Hudson Valley Theater

Sep 16 Alexandria, VA The Birchmere

Sep 17 Alexandria, VA The Birchmere

Sep 23 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

Oct 11 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old

Oct 12 Cleveland, OH Playhouse Square

Oct 13 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak

Oct 14 Chicago, IL Park West

Oct 15 Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theater

Oct 17 New York, NY Brooklyn Bowl

Oct 18 Iowa City, IA Englert Civic Theatre

Oct 19 St. Louis, MO Sheldon Concert Hall

Oct 20 St. Louis, MO Sheldon Concert Hall

Oct 21 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

Nov 28 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater

Nov 29 New York, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg

Nov 30 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre

Dec 01 Houston, TX Cullen Performance Hall

Dec 02 Austin, TX Paramount Theatre

Dec 03 San Antonio, TX Charline McCombs

Dec 05 Albuquerque, NM Kimo Theatre

Dec 06 Tucson, AZ Fox Tucson Theatre

Dec 07 Mesa, AZ Mesa Arts Center Ikeda Theater

Dec 08 El Cajon, NM The Magnolia

Dec 09 Beverly Hills, NM Saban Theatre

Dec 10 Fresno, CA Tower Theatre

Dec 12 San Francisco, CA Palace of Fine Arts Theatre

Dec 13 Sacramento, CA Crest Theatre



TOMMY EMMANUEL has achieved enough musical milestones to satisfy several lifetimes. At the age of six, he was touring regional Australia with his family band. By 30, he was a rock n' roll lead guitarist burning up stadiums in Europe. At 44, he became one of five people ever named a CPG (Certified Guitar Player) by his idol, music icon Chet Atkins. Today, he plays hundreds of sold-out shows every year from Nashville to Sydney to London. He's piled up numerous accolades, including two Grammy Award nominations, two ARIA Awards from the Australian Recording

