The Darknes Permission To Land... Again

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On the eve of the 20th Anniversary of Permission To Land - the chart-topping, award-winning, multi-platinum debut album which changed the face of rock music forever when it was originally released on July 7, 2003. The Darkness today announces Permission To Land… Again, a special 20th Anniversary reissue collection releasing on October 6 via Warner Music.

Britain's beloved rock band celebrate this landmark with a special 4-CD/DVD release including the original album, rare B-sides, bonus unreleased demos, as well as live albums from their iconic shows at London's Astoria (2003), Knebworth (in support of Robbie Williams in 2003) and Wembley Arena (2004). A 2-CD edition with a reduced track listing is also available.

Footage of the Knebworth and Astoria shows have been captured on the DVD, as well as the music videos for their hit singles "I Believe In A Thing Called Love," "Get Your Hands Off My Woman," "Christmas Time (Don't Let The Bells End)," and more. There is also a "History Of The Darkness"documentary including various behind-the-scenes footage and outtakes from the Permission To Land era.

Permission To Land…Again is also releasing on 5-LP, mirroring the 4-CD track listing. The original 1-LP, which has long been out of print since the original pressing in 2003, has now been made available to purchase once again, alongside a new special blue and black marbled limited edition color variant.

Having further polished their eternal rock stardom alongside Guns N' Rose Sat BST Hyde Park last week, The Darkness are heading out on a world tour starting in the U.S. on October 3 in San Francisco and wrapping up in Washington, D.C. on October 22 before heading to Europe.

The Darkness' 2023 Tour Dates:
10/03 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
10/04 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
10/06 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
10/07 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
10/08 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/10 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
10/11 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
10/13 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
10/14 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
10/15 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall
10/17 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
10/18 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5
10/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
10/21 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
10/22 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
11/07 - Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast
11/08 - Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle
11/09 - Cologne, DE @ Essigfabrik
11/11 - Munich, DE @ Technikum
11/13 - Rome, IT @ Orion
11/14 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
11/15 - Modena, IT @ Vox
11/17 - Prattlen, CH @ Z7
11/18 - Den, LU @ Atelier
11/20 - Bern, CH @ Muhle Hunziken
11/22 - Brussels, BE @ AB
11/23 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale
11/24 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max

The shows promise to be a grand spectacle with the band playing the foot-stomping, guitar-wailing, groove-making masterpiece album in full, alongside a "Best Of The Rest" set, stuffed to the gills with all the hits and fan favorites from their six subsequent studio albums.

THE DARKNESS - PERMISSION TO LAND...AGAIN (20TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION):

5LP
 LP1: Permission to Land (2003)
 LP2: Studio bonus tracks (2001-2003) 
LP3: Singles & B-Sides 
LP4: Live at Knebworth (2003)
 LP5: Live at The Astoria (2003)

2CD 
CD1: Permission to Land + bonus tracks (demos) 
CD2: Singles, B-Sides, and non-album tracks

4CD+DVD
 CD1: Permission to Land + bonus tracks (demos) 
CD2: Singles, B-Sides and non-album tracks
 CD3: Live at Knebworth (2003) and Live at The Astoria (2003) 
CD4: Live at Wembley (2004)
 DVD: Promo videos, extra features, Live at Knebworth (2003), Live at The Astoria (2003)

DIGITAL
Permission to Land (2003) 
Bonus tracks (demos)
 Singles, B-sides and non-album tracks
 Live at Knebworth (2003)
 Live at The Astoria (2003)
 Live at Wembley (2004)

Permission To Land was originally released in 2003 via Atlantic Records and stormed to the top of the UK Albums chart, where it remained for four weeks, and spent 53 weeks in the Top 100. It achieved the band's three BRIT Awards, including British Album Of The Year, British Group and British Rock Act, where they fended off competition from the likes of Blur, Radiohead, Sugababes, Muse, Primal Scream and more. The record has sold over 1.4 million copies to date.






