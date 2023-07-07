Gladys Knight To Perform At The Elizabeth Taylor Ball To End AIDS





Emphasizing Elizabeth's voice, commitment, and concentration on hard-to-reach communities, ETAF's domestic advocacy initiatives remain a priority. HIV Decriminalization nationally is ETAF's primary advocacy initiative. ETAF's programs have also expanded to ensure that HIV prevention education and access to treatment are available through domestic and international initiatives. For more information, visit ETAF.org or contact Cathy Brown, ETAF New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) today announced 7x GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter Gladys Knight will perform at the fourth annual Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS on September 21, 2023 at The Beverly Hills Hotel. The evening will be generously supported by Presenting Sponsor Gilead Sciences."Cookie and I are so excited to announce that on the night we are being honored by The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS, the "Empress of Soul," Gladys Knight will perform! We are thrilled to see our friend light up the stage. The great ones endure, and Gladys Knight is one of the greatest," said Earvin " Magic " Johnson.Legendary soul singer Gladys Knight has enjoyed No. 1 hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance. As the celebrated singer of the timeless song "Midnight Train to Georgia," Knight has recorded more than 38 albums over the years, including four solo albums during the past decade: "Good Woman" (1991); "Just for You" (1994); the inspirational "Many Different Roads" (1999); and " At Last " (2001).A humanitarian and philanthropist, Knight is devoted to various worthy causes, including the American Diabetes Association - for which she is a national spokesperson, the American Cancer Society, the Minority AIDS Project, amFAR and Crisis Intervention, and The Boys and Girls Club. She has been honored by numerous organizations as well, including the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Congress of Racial Equality (CORE), B'Nai Brith, and is a recipient of BET's Lifetime Achievement Award.Co-Chairs for this year's Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS include musician, model, actor and ETAF Ambassador Paris Jackson as well as entrepreneur, producer, ETAF friend and longtime supporter Christine Chiu. The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS will include a seated dinner, an exciting live auction in partnership with Christie's featuring unique works of art and luxury experiences, and an exclusive look at items from The Elizabeth Taylor Archive including highlights from Elizabeth Taylor's personal life, film career, and philanthropy.Working tirelessly on the AIDS crisis throughout the 1980s, Elizabeth Taylor established The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) in 1991 to carry out her vision for an AIDS-free world. ETAF works to provide the direct care needed for people living with and affected by HIV and AIDS.Emphasizing Elizabeth's voice, commitment, and concentration on hard-to-reach communities, ETAF's domestic advocacy initiatives remain a priority. HIV Decriminalization nationally is ETAF's primary advocacy initiative. ETAF's programs have also expanded to ensure that HIV prevention education and access to treatment are available through domestic and international initiatives. For more information, visit ETAF.org or contact Cathy Brown, ETAF



