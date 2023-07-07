Josh Turner To Release 'Greatest Hits' Album





The project includes his five No. 1 hits - "Your Man," certified 4x Platinum by the RIAA; "Would You Go With Me," certified 3x Platinum by the RIAA; "Why Don't We Just Dance," certified double-Platinum by the RIAA; "All Over Me," certified Gold by the RIAA; and "Hometown Girl," certified double-Platinum by the RIAA.



No Greatest Hits album would be complete without Turner's self-penned signature song, "Long



Turner is currently on the "Long



With timeless songs like "Long



The lead single of the same name was also certified Platinum making up over 1M track downloads and almost 245M global streams. In June 2021, Turner released Your Man



The now certified triple-Platinum selling "Would You Go With Me," featured on Your Man



A native of South Carolina, Turner has been nominated for three GMA Dove awards and won his first GMA Dove Award in 2021 for "I Saw The Light" featuring Sonya Isaacs, off his I Serve a Savior album. Turner and has been nominated for two GRAMMY Awards, five CMA Awards, two ACM Awards, one CMT Award, seven ACA Awards and has received six Inspirational Country



Turner released his first Christmas album, King Size Manger in 2021 and last Christmas it was released on vinyl. His first television special, "King Size Manger," debuted on UPtv in 2022, and is also available on DVD. To support music and arts education, he created The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With his deep bass voice, Josh Turner has sold more than six and a half million records, reached five and a half billion global streams, and has become an unforgettable hitmaker on country radio. For the first time, MCA Nashville recording artist Josh Turner will release a collection of his top tracks and fan favorites, Greatest Hits, on September 8. The album features 11 of Turner's biggest songs from seven of his studio albums.The project includes his five No. 1 hits - "Your Man," certified 4x Platinum by the RIAA; "Would You Go With Me," certified 3x Platinum by the RIAA; "Why Don't We Just Dance," certified double-Platinum by the RIAA; "All Over Me," certified Gold by the RIAA; and "Hometown Girl," certified double-Platinum by the RIAA.No Greatest Hits album would be complete without Turner's self-penned signature song, "Long Black Train," which has over 315 million streams and is certified Platinum by the RIAA.Turner is currently on the "Long Black Train 20th Anniversary Tour," in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Turner's hit album, Long Black Train and the album's second single of the same name, which were both also certified Platinum by the RIAA. Tickets for Turner's tour are available now here.With timeless songs like "Long Black Train" and "Why Don't We Just Dance," Turner's five No. 1 singles include "Your Man," of which the official music video surpassed 173 million views. Turner's album Long Black Train debuted 20 years ago and was certified Platinum by the RIAA with nearly 1.5M album sales, 1.3M track downloads and almost 315M life-to-date streams.The lead single of the same name was also certified Platinum making up over 1M track downloads and almost 245M global streams. In June 2021, Turner released Your Man Deluxe Edition, celebrating 15 years of Turner's iconic double Platinum-selling album, as well as the mini documentary "Josh Turner Your Man 15th Anniversary" (Mini Doc).The now certified triple-Platinum selling "Would You Go With Me," featured on Your Man Deluxe Edition, experienced a viral surge across TikTok leading to a jump in streaming which landed the classic country tune on Spotify's US Viral 50 along with Spotify Viral charts in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Iceland.A native of South Carolina, Turner has been nominated for three GMA Dove awards and won his first GMA Dove Award in 2021 for "I Saw The Light" featuring Sonya Isaacs, off his I Serve a Savior album. Turner and has been nominated for two GRAMMY Awards, five CMA Awards, two ACM Awards, one CMT Award, seven ACA Awards and has received six Inspirational Country Music Awards.Turner released his first Christmas album, King Size Manger in 2021 and last Christmas it was released on vinyl. His first television special, "King Size Manger," debuted on UPtv in 2022, and is also available on DVD. To support music and arts education, he created The Josh Turner Scholarship Fund to help students pursue their studies in these fields. Turner and his wife Jennifer, whom he met as a student at Nashville's Belmont University, have four sons.



