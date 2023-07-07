NYC Musician Chris Urriola (Hollis Brown) Releasing 'Illustrator' EP On July 7, 2023





Knowing it was time to take the leap from bass player to front man, Urriola began forming his band. "It's never easy to ask anyone for anything, at least for me," he says. "So getting a surprising yes from my best mates was addictive."



Given the collaborative compositional nature of Urriola's songwriting, finding the right studio atmosphere was crucial. Enter Sean Walsh of The



Urriola describes the sessions as "akin to an old Motown Session." During each session, "I'd teach them a tune on the spot. It was a lot of fun and sometimes difficult conveying the idea but I feel that the results were captured on the Illustrator EP." They recorded over 30 songs over the course of the sessions, and choosing the four that would become Illustrator was "a luxury, a garden of creative energy."



As a bassist by trade, Urriola found that he was "creating ideas that live only in "bass-land," the ideas don't always translate to a full-band rock aesthetic." So, to realize his full vision for the EP, he fine-tuned his guitar playing and learned how to structure and develop a tune to take to the studio. He says, "The experience recording 30 songs as a guitarist allowed me to focus on rhythmic tendencies and song-arrangement. I was able to convey the song ideas to the band and capture some great takes."



The Illustrator EP is a collection of songs about identity, relationships, and the universality of loss. Urriola's experience as a bass player and band member before picking up the guitar lends a unique and eclectic sound to the EP. Both musically and lyrically, Illustrator has broad appeal and will connect with indie rockers, deep thinkers, and anyone looking for a little human connection in these modern times.

Pre-save 'Illustrator' EP here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/chrisurriola/illustrator-ep



'Illustrator' Track Listing

1. CINTRO

2. OH NO (4:00)

3. I MISS YOU (7:00)

4. ON (10:57)



Record Release Show

July 8 @ Mercury Lounge (NYC)



