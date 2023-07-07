AZ's The Venomous Pinks Fight Against Abortion Bans In Their Newest Video Release "We Must Prevail





www.instagram.com/sbamrocks New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Venomous Pinks fight against abortion bans in their newest release, "We Must Prevail". In collaboration with Eternal Film Productions, and directors Nikki Carmela and Alexander Thomas, the Arizona-based band delivers an unforgettable visual response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.Staked full of social commentary, a distraught Lady Liberty gripping a bloody wire coat hanger, acts as a narrator of the video. Through music, The Pinks lead an angry mob of pro-choice protesters who demand immediate change. Symbolizing the injustice many Americans are currently facing, destruction overtakes the infamously engraved words "equal justice under law" that's displayed above the United States Supreme Court entrance. With anti-abortion laws on the rise, this politically charged anthem encourages the masses to rally for reproductive rights.Directors Alexander Thomas and Nikki Carmela (known collectively as "Eternals") have issued the following statement:"The right to choose is a human rights issue at its core. We stand vehemently against oppression in all forms and appreciate the opportunity to voice our dissent using art. When we first conceptualized this video we based it on a series of photographs we had created when Roe was initially repealed depicting Lady Liberty, bloodied from a coat hanger abortion to represent the current tidal shift of our society. The images, although disturbing, represent the reality that with abortion bans healthcare has been pushed back decades. Combined with images of the Supreme Court house cracking (a blatant metaphor for the disintegration of the "highest law in the land" who's building is emboldened with the phrase "Equal Justice Under Law") and the electric music of The Venomous Pinks this video is a protest to abortion bans and the assault of women's rights."Guitarist/vocalist Drea Doll adds, "The government does not have the right to tell a woman what she should be doing with her own body. To quote Angela RoseRed (Photographer/Writer) 'Angered by the misogynist men who forcefully shove religion into our uterus.'"The band will be touring Europe this summer with Bad Cop/Bad Cop followed by a U.S. run with Less Than Jake and The Toasters.Stream the video here: https://youtu.be/CBfhpQ7v6Pw'Vita Mors' is out now via SBÄM Records.Stream 'Vita Mors' here: https://bfan.link/vita-morsVinyl: https://shop.sbam.rocks/US: https://sbam-rocks.usEU: https://eu.kingsroadmerch.com/sbam-recordsUK: https://uk.kingsroadmerch.com/sbam-recordsAUS: https://artistfirst.com.au/collections/sbam-recordsThe Venomous Pinks On Tour Europe with Bad Cop/Bad Cop followed by a US run with Less Than Jake & The ToastersJuly 27 • DE, Hamburg • Hafenklang (SOLD OUT) *July 28 • DE, Berlin • Cassiopeia *July 29 • DE, Goldenstedt • Afdreiht un Buten *July 30 • DE, Essen • Don't Panic *August 1 • DE, Stuttgart • JuHa West*August 2 • DE, Wiesbaden • Schlachthof*August 3 • DE, Hanover • Faust*August 4 • DE, Cologne • Helios37 (SOLD OUT)*August 5 • BE, Duffel • Brakrock Ecofest*August 6 • NL, Utrecht • De Helling (SOLD OUT)*August 8 • CH, Zurich • Dynamo*August 10 • SI, Tolmin • Punk Rock Holiday (SOLD OUT)*August 12 • DE, Munich • Strom*August 13 • IT, Rimini • Bay FestAugust 21 • Seattle, WA • Showbox + ^August 22 • Portland, OR • Revolution Hall + ^August 23 • Medford, OR • Johnny B's ^August 24 • San Francisco, CA • Great American Music Hall + ^August 25 • Los Angeles, CA • Echoplex + ^August 26 • Santa Ana, CA • Observatory OC+ ^August 27 • Tempe, AZ • Marquee Theatre+ ^August 28 • El Paso, TX • Rock House ^August 29 • Dallas, TX • Granada Theatre+ ^August 30 • Austin, TX • Mohawk+ ^* BadCop/BadCop +Less Than Jake ^The ToastersIf members of Bikini Kill and TSOL musically collided in a Russ Myer movie, the soundtrack scoring the scene would be orchestrated by The Venomous Pinks. Hailing from Mesa, Arizona the three-piece trio creates an unapologetically, uniquely addictive, in-your-face punk sound, that instantly makes the soul hurt so good, you can't help but yearn for more.Signed to SBÄM Records, music is the religion they worship, and their church is the road. Having formed in 2012, they have blasted their way from the garage and into the spotlight, shredding the stage with some of punk rock's finest bands, such as: Bad Religion, Iggy Pop, Anti-Flag, The Bouncing Souls, just to name a few. Even though they have been touring all over the country, they have street cred to back them since their loyalty to their local roots runs deep.'Vita Mors' is out now on SBÄM Records. It was recorded, engineered and produced by Grammy winner Cameron Webb, who also worked with iconic bands like Motorhead, Social Distortion, Pennywise, NOFX, Alkaline Trio and many more. The Venomous Pinks set out to be the next big thing on that list.The Venomous Pinks are Drea Doll (Guitar, Vocals), Gaby Kaos (Bass, Vocals) and Cassie Jalilie (Drums).What others have said about The Venomous Pinks:"The Venomous Pinks should be required as a prerequisite before earning your associate's degree in street cred." - Up To Hear"...might singlehandedly make you believe in the power of feminism, whoa-oh gang vocals, and punk pride to change the world. The songs can wax as melodic as the GoGo's or roar as persuasively polemical as Bad Religion."- Offshelf"A sound that reminds of the '90s heyday of Lookout! Records with its sugary hooks and punky tempos."- No Echo"Mesa, AZ's own The Venomous Pinks have more than earned their place amid punk's most weird and riotous acts. This bare-bones punk jam blends heft, heart, and pop-punk vibes into a bona fide earworm."- Phoenix New Times"We're once again inspired to throw a fist in the air and drop a boot in the gutter with The Venomous Pinks' latest garage punk rager, a sparkplug of a new single "No Rules.""- Vanyaland"Arizona-based punk band The Venomous Pinks are here to broadcast a message of unity in these strange times."- Riot Fest"If you haven't seen them touring with famous bands around the country or listened to their previous EPs, then you are in for a ride. The Venomous Pinks write songs, make music, create merch, host podcasts, the list goes on. They are hustlers that have earned their way to the top of this musical food chain."- Punk Rock Anthropology"The Venomous Pinks are a punk band. Not a "girl" band or a "chick" band, but a punk band."- New Times"...in-your-face, unapologetic, punk..."- Vanyaland"If people think the punk scene has lost its passion, wait till you hear THE VENOMOUS PINKS."- *Infrared Mag*"...hits hard and fast, and doesn't let up."- Punknews"...unadulterated punk rock"- New Noise"...good old-fashioned kick your teeth in punk rock and roll."- ReadJunkwww.thevenomouspinks.comwww.facebook.com/venomouspinkswww.instagram.com/thevenomouspinkshttps://twitter.com/venomouspinkshttps://shop.sbam.rockswww.facebook.com/SBAM.ROCKSwww.instagram.com/sbamrocks



