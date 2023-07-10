Depeche Mode Announce Additional European Shows In Winter 2024

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Depeche Mode will bring the Memento Mori Tour back to Europe
in 2024! Following stadium and arena shows across Europe, Mexico, Canada, and the US this summer and fall, Depeche Mode
today announced 29 new European dates which will extend the tour into 2024. Even more, fans will now have a chance to experience the raw, emotive power of the Memento Mori Tour, hailed by Rolling Stone as "a stunning celebration of life and music."
These new European tour dates begin January 22, 2024, at London's O2 Arena
and finish April 5 after multiple nights at Lanxess Arena
in Cologne, Germany. Along the way on the 22-city tour, the band will also play multiple nights at Berlin's Mercedes-Benz Arena, Paris' Accor Arena, Madrid's Wizink Center, Milan's Mediolanum Forum, and more. With over two million tickets already sold, the 110-date Memento Mori Tour is on track to be one of Depeche Mode's largest to date, as well as one of the largest worldwide tours of 2023.
Having sold more than 100 million records and played to more than 35 million fans worldwide, Depeche Mode
remains an ever-evolving and singularly influential musical force. Depeche Mode
released their critically acclaimed 15th studio album, Memento Mori, on March 24, 2023, alongside the launch of the Memento Mori tour, with the first single "Ghosts Again
" being hailed as "hypnotic" (Rolling Stone) and "a gorgeous, haunting song" (Revolver). An indelible inspiration to fans, critics, and artists alike, Depeche Mode
continues to forge ahead, with the Memento Mori album and tour representing the opening of the newest chapter of a peerless and ongoing legacy.
On the Memento Mori Tour, Depeche Mode
have once again partnered with luxury Swiss
watchmaker Hublot to support the band's charity efforts. Around the tour, Hublot and Depeche Mode
will be supporting Conservation Collective, a global network of foundations promoting grassroots environmental initiatives, with a special focus on projects aiming to tackle plastic pollution, waste management, and environmental cleanups. In addition, Depeche Mode
will be working with Live Nation's Green Nation team to reduce the use of single-use plastics, improve recycling, and reduce food and other waste on tour and at the venues. For more details on this partnership and these programs, please visit hublot.depechemode.com.
For a full listing of tour dates, on-sale times, and ticket information, please visit depechemode.com.
Tour dates:
Sun, 22nd Jan 2023 London, UK O2 Arena
Tue, 24th Jan 2023 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena
Sun, 29th Jan 2023 Manchester, UK AO Arena
Tue, 31st Jan 2023 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro
Fri, 3rd Feb 2023 Dublin, IE 3Arena
Mon, 6th Feb 2023 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis
Wed, 8th Feb 2023 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
Fri, 10th Feb 2023 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena
Mon, 13th Feb 2023 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena
Wed, 15th Feb 2023 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena
Fri, 17th Feb 2023 Hamburg, DE Barclays Arena
Wed, 22nd Feb 2023 Prague, CZ O2 Arena
Fri, 24th Feb 2023 Prague, CZ O2 Arena
Mon, 27th Feb 2023 Lodz, PL Atlas Arena
Wed, 1st Mar 2023 Lodz, PL Atlas Arena
Fri, 3rd Mar 2023 Paris, FR Accor Arena
Sun, 5th Mar 2023 Paris, FR Accor Arena
Tue, 7th Mar 2023 Munich, DE Olympiahalle
Sun, 12th Mar 2023 Madrid, ES Wizink Center
Tue, 14th Mar 2023 Madrid, ES Wizink Center
Thu, 16th Mar 2023 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi
Sun, 19th Mar 2023 Lisbon, PT Altice Arena
Tue, 21st Mar 2023 Bilbao, ES BEC
Thu, 23rd Mar 2023 Torino, IT Pala Alpitour
Sun, 26th Mar 2023 Budapest, HU MVM Dome
Tue, 28th Mar 2023 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum
Thu, 30th Mar 2023 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum
Mon, 3rd Apr 2023 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena
Wed, 5th Apr 2023 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena
www.depechemode.com