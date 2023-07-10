Depeche Mode Announce Additional European Shows In Winter 2024





www.depechemode.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Depeche Mode will bring the Memento Mori Tour back to Europe in 2024! Following stadium and arena shows across Europe, Mexico, Canada, and the US this summer and fall, Depeche Mode today announced 29 new European dates which will extend the tour into 2024. Even more, fans will now have a chance to experience the raw, emotive power of the Memento Mori Tour, hailed by Rolling Stone as "a stunning celebration of life and music."These new European tour dates begin January 22, 2024, at London's O2 Arena and finish April 5 after multiple nights at Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany. Along the way on the 22-city tour, the band will also play multiple nights at Berlin's Mercedes-Benz Arena, Paris' Accor Arena, Madrid's Wizink Center, Milan's Mediolanum Forum, and more. With over two million tickets already sold, the 110-date Memento Mori Tour is on track to be one of Depeche Mode's largest to date, as well as one of the largest worldwide tours of 2023.Having sold more than 100 million records and played to more than 35 million fans worldwide, Depeche Mode remains an ever-evolving and singularly influential musical force. Depeche Mode released their critically acclaimed 15th studio album, Memento Mori, on March 24, 2023, alongside the launch of the Memento Mori tour, with the first single " Ghosts Again " being hailed as "hypnotic" (Rolling Stone) and "a gorgeous, haunting song" (Revolver). An indelible inspiration to fans, critics, and artists alike, Depeche Mode continues to forge ahead, with the Memento Mori album and tour representing the opening of the newest chapter of a peerless and ongoing legacy.On the Memento Mori Tour, Depeche Mode have once again partnered with luxury Swiss watchmaker Hublot to support the band's charity efforts. Around the tour, Hublot and Depeche Mode will be supporting Conservation Collective, a global network of foundations promoting grassroots environmental initiatives, with a special focus on projects aiming to tackle plastic pollution, waste management, and environmental cleanups. In addition, Depeche Mode will be working with Live Nation's Green Nation team to reduce the use of single-use plastics, improve recycling, and reduce food and other waste on tour and at the venues. For more details on this partnership and these programs, please visit hublot.depechemode.com.For a full listing of tour dates, on-sale times, and ticket information, please visit depechemode.com.Tour dates:Sun, 22nd Jan 2023 London, UK O2 ArenaTue, 24th Jan 2023 Birmingham, UK Utilita ArenaSun, 29th Jan 2023 Manchester, UK AO ArenaTue, 31st Jan 2023 Glasgow, UK OVO HydroFri, 3rd Feb 2023 Dublin, IE 3ArenaMon, 6th Feb 2023 Antwerp, BE SportpaleisWed, 8th Feb 2023 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo DomeFri, 10th Feb 2023 Copenhagen, DK Royal ArenaMon, 13th Feb 2023 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz ArenaWed, 15th Feb 2023 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz ArenaFri, 17th Feb 2023 Hamburg, DE Barclays ArenaWed, 22nd Feb 2023 Prague, CZ O2 ArenaFri, 24th Feb 2023 Prague, CZ O2 ArenaMon, 27th Feb 2023 Lodz, PL Atlas ArenaWed, 1st Mar 2023 Lodz, PL Atlas ArenaFri, 3rd Mar 2023 Paris, FR Accor ArenaSun, 5th Mar 2023 Paris, FR Accor ArenaTue, 7th Mar 2023 Munich, DE OlympiahalleSun, 12th Mar 2023 Madrid, ES Wizink CenterTue, 14th Mar 2023 Madrid, ES Wizink CenterThu, 16th Mar 2023 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant JordiSun, 19th Mar 2023 Lisbon, PT Altice ArenaTue, 21st Mar 2023 Bilbao, ES BECThu, 23rd Mar 2023 Torino, IT Pala AlpitourSun, 26th Mar 2023 Budapest, HU MVM DomeTue, 28th Mar 2023 Milan, IT Mediolanum ForumThu, 30th Mar 2023 Milan, IT Mediolanum ForumMon, 3rd Apr 2023 Cologne, DE Lanxess ArenaWed, 5th Apr 2023 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arenawww.depechemode.com



