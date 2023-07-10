|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
Taylor Swift Drops 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' With Updated Lyrics!
Hot Songs Around The World
Daylight
David Kushner
191 entries in 22 charts
La Bachata
Manuel Turizo
192 entries in 6 charts
Forget Me
Lewis Capaldi
171 entries in 12 charts
Eyes Closed
Ed Sheeran
191 entries in 24 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
174 entries in 12 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
631 entries in 28 charts
People
Libianca
209 entries in 17 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
481 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
1197 entries in 29 charts
Calm Down
Rema
736 entries in 23 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
174 entries in 22 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
851 entries in 28 charts
Most read news of the week
Vision & Vitality Entertainment Group Announces The Release Of Jae Murda's Second Album "Not Just A Rapper"
NYC Artist Guitarmy Of One Presents Spanish-Flavoured Surf-Rock On New 'Kolchak Meets The Sea Mobster' Single
Renown Trombonist Jeff Bradshaw Releases His 5th Studio Album "Jeff Bradshaw:20" And The Visuals To The Smash Single "Make Some Time" Ft. Eric Roberson
Movie Score Media Releases "Green Space Dark Skies" (Ooriginal Motion Picture Soundtrack) With Music By Nainita Desai
NYC's Roman Angelos And Esteemed Producer Scott Solter Present Film For 'The Underwater Supermarket (Thierry De Mer Mix)'
Eilen Jewell Celebrates Her Roots In Americana With Some Jazzy Blues, Country, Folk... Stuff At City Winery