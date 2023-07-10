Sam Smith Releases New Music In Partnership With Coke Studio

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Released today is the COKE STUDIO version of "Perfect
", by multi-platinum, GRAMMY, BRIT, Golden Globe
and Academy Award winning Sam Smith. Originally from Sam's top-charting album Gloria, and featuring celebrated JUNO-winner Jessie
Reyez, the new version adds double-platinum-seller South Londoner, and BRITs Rising Star nominated, Cat Burns, with a self-reflective but hopeful new lyrical take.
Coca-Cola's 'Real Magic' brand philosophy celebrates the magic of human connection and the belief that our differences make the world a richer and more interesting place. It is a celebration of the real-life moments and the magic, that happens when people come together.
Sam Smith
is one of the most celebrated musical artists in the world and holds a collection of remarkable successes. Their latest album, Gloria, is Sam's fourth studio album and third #1 album, building on the success of their critically acclaimed 2020 predecessor, Love Goes. Sam has celebrated over 42 million album sales, 330 million single sales and 65 billion career streams. Their multi-platinum debut album In The Lonely Hour became the biggest selling debut album of the decade. Recently Sam gained global virality for the GRAMMY award winning single Unholy, their eighth #1, making history with collaborator Kim Petras as the first non-binary and transgender artists to land on the top spot.
"Perfect
" also features the talents of multi-Platinum, multiple award-winning, and celebrated truth speaker Jessie
Reyez, as well as Cat Burns
- the highest selling female artist in the UK last year.
Speaking of the release, Sam Smith
said, "Cat and Jessie
are exceptional women. I have worked with both of them and loved every minute, they are so talented and the results are effortless. To be given the opportunity to do it all over again was a gift."
"To be honest my writing process is always just that - honest. And talking about life. That's a constant that doesn't change," said Jessie
Reyez. "At the time, I remember being in a place where I really wanted to embrace my imperfections. Adding Cat to it all was lit."
"It's always lovely to collaborate with Sam. We get on so well and our voices blend really well together. It was so good to meet Jessie, she's got such a lovely energy and presence. They're both incredibly talented," said Cat Burns. "I love how Coke Studio connects artists globally and creates really interesting collaborations with artists you wouldn't expect!"
The video for "Perfect
" - which shows the three friends creating Real Magic in the studio as they crafted the track - will be released globally on the Coke Studio YouTube channel on July 14th - but fans can get early access by scanning their Coke.
Also released today as part of COKE STUDIO™ is "Fallin'
" - a brand new collaboration between Philippines' highest streaming male artist, Zack Tabudlo, and South African award winner and chart topper, Nasty C. Both artists have set the stage for global success, having signed with esteemed music labels Republic Records and Def Jam Records respectively.
The release of "Perfect
" and "Fallin'
" follows "Be Who You Are (Real Magic)," this year's COKE STUDIO™ anthem by Grammy-award-winning American musician, Jon Batiste
featuring NewJeans, J.I.D, Camilo
and Cat Burns. This release was succeeded by NewJeans and J.I.D's "Zero (J.I.D Remix)," an Imagine Dragons
and the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles version of "Symphony
" as well as Shae Gill and Evdeki Saat's original song "One Love." More tracks will be released to global music fans on all music platforms across July and August.
"Collisions' are central to COKE STUDIO and are all about bringing incredible musical talent together across genres and cultures, to create fresh new sounds," said Joshua Burke, Global Head of Music
& Culture Marketing, Coca-Cola.
More than 16 of the biggest breakthrough music artists of the moment have been brought together from the US, UK, Canada, South Africa, Colombia, Egypt, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey, China, Korea and the Philippines for COKE STUDIO 2023:
Camilo
(Colombia)
NewJeans (Korea)
J.I.D (US)
Cat Burns
(UK)
Imagine Dragons
(US)
Sam Smith
(UK)
Diljit Dosanjh (India)
Evdeki Saat (Turkey)
Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles (US)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Jessie
Reyez (Canada)
Shae Gill (Pakistan)
Shreya Ghoshal (India)
XIN LIU (China)
Zack Tabudlo (Philippines)
Afroto (Egypt)
The COKE STUDIO platform is a space for true borderless creation and collaboration amongst emerging and established music artists globally. Curated in collaboration with Universal Music
Group, the world leader in music-based entertainment. It offers the rare opportunity for artists from all over the world to collaborate creatively and experiment with sounds from different cultures, fuse genres to create new music and reach global audiences - whether bringing Punjabi music to the US or South African beats to India.
Content from the COKE STUDIO global platform is available for fans to access on https://www.coca-cola.com/cokestudio.
Multi-Platinum, GRAMMY, BRIT, Golden Globe
and Academy Award winning artist/songwriter Sam Smith
is one of the most celebrated musical artists to emerge in recent history, and holds a collection of remarkable successes. Gloria
is Sam's fourth studio album and builds on the success of their critically acclaimed 2020 predecessor, Love Goes. Sam Smith
has enjoyed 42 million album sales, 330 million single sales and 65 billion career streams. Their multi-platinum debut album In the Lonely Hour became the biggest selling debut album of the decade. Sam and their exceptional vocals have collaborated with artists such as Calvin Harris
oninternational smash 'Promises', Normani
with the much-loved R&B hit 'Dancing With A Stranger' and the African superstar Burna Boy
for 'My Oasis'. Sam Smith
holds two Guinness World Records - for the most consecutive weeks in the UK Top 10 Album Chart (for their 2014 debut, In The Lonely Hour) and for having the first James
Bond Theme to reach No.1 on the UK Charts (for the Oscar and Golden Globe
winning "Writing's on the Wall").
Jessie
Reyez is a multi-Platinum, multiple award-winning, celebrated truth speaking, multi-hyphenate - recording artist, songwriter, and electric live performer. Born in Toronto, Canada to Colombian immigrants, Jessie
was raised between worlds. Linguistically and culturally fluid, Jessie
has always had music as a universal grounding point. Taught guitar by her father at a young age - Jessie
would explore various means of expression from instruments to voice to dance. In 2022, Jessie
released her sophomore album YESSIE, an album which chronicles the journey and range of emotions from love and loss to healing, closure and happiness. The album, which followed a Coachella performance that year and an opening slot on Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever world tour, was applauded by the likes of The New York Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Variety, XXL, Vibe, and so many more. Jessie's debut Before Love Came To Kill Us charted Top 5 on Billboard's R&B Album Chart and amassed over 1.2B global streams ahead of her two critically acclaimed EPs, Kiddo & Being Human In Public.
Nominated for a Grammy award for Best Urban Contemporary Album for her sophomore EP, Jessie
has won 5 Juno Awards for R&B/Soul Recording of The Year, Best Video, and Best New Artist, and this year's Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year with YESSIE. She has earned the title of Top Female Debut Album and Top R&B Album of 2020 for her debut album and made a cameo in Beyonce's Black
is King visual album and has performed on The Tonight
Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night With Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.
Cat's career trajectory has gone from strength to strength. From becoming the biggest-selling British female artist of 2022 and she's received several accolades and counting, including three BRIT Award nominations ('Song of The Year', 'Best Pop/R&B' and Rising Star), BBC Sound Poll 2023 shortlist induction, becoming Spotify's Global RADAR artist and recently received a nomination for the 'Rising Star Award' at this year's Ivor Novello Awards.
Her viral smash 'go', now 2x platinum, peaked at #2 on the Official Singles Chart and remained in the Top 10 for 17 weeks. Cat recently gave a superb performance of her hit single at the BRIT Awards earlier this year. She garnered three nominations, earning the title of the most nominated solo female artist at this year's ceremony.