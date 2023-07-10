Lydia Sutherland Releases Fun New Single "Chad" Out Now





"'Chad' is a very fun and quirky track that I wrote just over a year ago in Nashville," says Lydia. "I saw the expression 'Chad' go by on TikTok a couple of times and I thought it was the funniest thing ever. I was just randomly rambling about some guys I had dated in the past, finally noticing they had much more in common than I thought. They all seemed to fit that 'Chad' Urban Dictionary definition pretty well.

I honestly just wanted to write a fun, anthemic breakup song for the people who found out their exes were Chad's the hard way too! Not everything has to be so serious - you live and you learn and I sure learned that the Chad's are not my type… hope this song keeps them away!"



Lydia's honesty strikes a deep chord in every song she works on. This ability to harness vulnerability and write music that heals, began to form both her honest, relatable songwriting style and her artistic identity, rooted in authenticity.



Born and raised in Québec, Lydia was first discovered on the hit TV show La Voix in 2018. Lydia is known for her diverse catalogue, highlighted by "Hold Me Back" with



Inspired by conceptual artists who write with raw honesty such as

Stay tuned for much more to come from Lydia Sutherland.



