Meduza Link Up With Sam Tompkins & Em Beihold For One Of The Summer's Most Anticipated Anthems "Phone"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Multi Platinum-selling global hitmakers Meduza
return on July 7th with new single "Phone", featuring incredible Island UK label mates Sam Tompkins and Em Beihold.
A slamming house beat with melody at its heart, "Phone" is the story of a frustrated relationship told through an endlessly ringing phone. The track's rousing groove and signature atmospheric sonics provide the perfect setting for a stunning duet between rising British star Sam Tompkins and platinum-certified US singer-songwriter Em Beihold.
"Phone" continues a red-hot streak for Meduza. The Italian trio are behind some of the biggest club crossover hits of recent years, including "Paradise
", Meduza's collaboration with Irish chart topper Dermot Kennedy, which has racked up over half a billion Spotify streams and achieved platinum awards in multiple countries, peaking at #5 in the UK Singles charts. More recently was the viral "Tell It To My Heart
" featuring Hozier, and the similarly rousing "Bad Memories
", a track currently approaching 300 million Spotify streams. The trio also launched 'Our House' with James
Hype at Hi Ibiza and are underway with a summer-long residency in the Club Room.
Meduza
exploded onto the scene in 2019 with "Piece Of Your Heart
(ft. Goodboys)", a seminal global smash which has clocked up over 1 billion combined streams since its release and received a Grammy nomination. The track went diamond, multi-platinum and gold worldwide, including in the UK, selling over 1.2 million units and peaking at #2 in the UK Singles Charts and #1 in the US Dance Charts. This was followed up by the equally successful "Lose Control
", a collaboration with UK artists Becky Hill
and Goodboys, another global, multi platinum-selling hit, which clocked in at #11 in the UK Singles chart and has also amassed more than a billion streams alone.
One of the UK's most exciting vocal talents of the moment, Sam Tompkins is going from strength to strength making hits straight from his Brighton basement flat. With a sound that seems to soundtrack TikTok, a viral musical clip from his living room soon led to a collaboration with JNR Choi and the now iconic track "To The Moon
". Becoming the choice collaborator for many American musicians, Nicki Minaj
and Yung Bleu
recently sampled his song 'Whole' on their single "Love In The Way". Closer to home, Krept & Konan
are fans, as is Jaykae, who came onstage at one of Sam's recent headline shows. Although, if there's one hitmaker whose support has meant the most, it's Justin Bieber: an artist that Sam's grown up listening to but would consider a dear friend today.
Em Beihold
has quietly emerged as an identifiable and inimitable platinum-certified pop singer-songwriter with north of 1 billion streams and widespread critical acclaim. The Los Angeles native climbed into the pop culture conversation with the 2022 platinum smash "Numb Little
Bug," which has generated over 500 million global streams in addition to cracking the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 and lifting Em to #1 on the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart. She only accelerated her rise with the Egg In The Backseat EP, making her late-night television debut on The Tonight
Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She incited the applause of The New York Times, Stereogum, Teen Vogue, V Magazine, and Variety who hailed, "Beihold is very much part of the new guard." She lent her voice to a duet version of Stephen Sanchez's "Until I Found You," which exploded to the tune of over 230 million Spotify streams. Moreover, they lit up The Late Late Show with James
Corden together during a smoldering performance. Beihold has continued her streak of releasing heart-on-her-sleeve singles into 2023, which recently included a collaboration with Lauren
Spencer Smith and GAYLE called "Fantasy." She'll release more new music on Moon Projects/Republic Records later this year.
The latest installment of Meduza's unique blend of melodic signature sonics, energetic beats and anthemic hooks, is sure to build huge excitement towards their forthcoming album. "Phone" is destined to be another megahit for the Multi Platinum-selling trio.