Angie Stone Releases The Visuals To Her Latest Single "Love The Feeling" From Her Recently Released 10th Studio Album "Love Language"





The visuals to the fun and season-appropriate song, "LOVE THE FEELING." were directed by Charles West. "This video was inspired by the infectious nature of two-step dancing and how we express love for one another through movement. Two-step dancing has made its way around the globe and is a sign of happiness and love. My hope is that you'll be inspired to move and step during your home cookouts, house parties, and grown folks' outings," mentions Angie.



LOVE LANGUAGE was led by the singles, 'KISS YOU", followed by "THE GYM" featuring Platinum R&B Superstar, MUSIQ SOULCHILD. and the beautiful "GOOD MAN". The album is globally available now via the Conjunction Entertainment and SRG-GROUP label imprint.



LOVE LANGUAGE TRACKLISTING:

1. Love Is Real

2. The Gym (featuring MUSIQ Soulchild)

3. Kiss You

4. Good Man

5. High

6. Love Language

7. All I Need

8. Love The Feeling

9. Old Thang Back (featuring Swayvo Twain)

10. Kiss You (X Mix)

11. Kiss You (Jersey Club Mix)



A singer, MC, self-taught keyboardist, and prolific songwriter, Angie Stone's first claim to fame was her membership in the Sequence, a pioneering hip-hop trio who arrived with "Funk You Up" (1979), the second release on Sugar Hill Records and the first rap single by an all-female group. Following a brief period with the post-new jack swing R&B act Vertical Hold, Stone began a fruitful and lasting solo career as one of neo-soul's leading lights, known for providing sharp insight into romantic relationships with her smoky yet upfront voice. She established her solo career with a pair of gold-certified albums,



Stone, a native of Columbia, South Carolina, began singing gospel music at a young age at First Nazareth Baptist Church. Her father, a member of a local gospel quartet, would take his only child to see performances by gospel artists such as the Singing Angels and the Gospel Keynotes. During her youth, she wrote poetry, played sports, and, after high-school graduation, was offered college basketball scholarships. While working dead-end jobs, Stone began saving money to record her own demos at a local studio called PAW. She joined Gwendolyn Chisholm and Cheryl Cook in the rap trio the Sequence, who recorded hits for Joe and Sylvia Robinson's Sugar Hill label. These included "Funk You Up," a remake of Parliament's hit "Tear the Roof Off the Sucker" called "Funky Sound (Tear the Roof Off)," and "I Don't Need Your Love." Soon after, Stone worked with futuristic rap group Mantronix and rocker Lenny Kravitz, and formed the sophisticated R&B trio Vertical Hold, who in 1993 hit the R&B Top 40 with "Seems You're Much Too Busy." The group split after its second album.



Stone subsequently signed to Arista as a solo artist and recorded 1999's



Throughout the next several years, the singer's studio output remained consistent in terms of chart performance, despite a series of label changes and frequent acting work. (By the end of the 2000s, Stone had appeared in several movies, including The Fighting Temptations, Pastor Brown, and Scary Movie 5, as well as the television programs Moesha, Girlfriends, and Lincoln Heights.) Unexpected, released on Stax in 2009, hit the Top 20 of the R&B chart. Saguaro Road issued Rich Girl, Stone's most stylistically diverse set, three years later, and it peaked slightly higher. For Dream, released in 2015, she joined the veteran-loaded Shanachie roster. The next year, the Goldenlane label issued Covered in Soul, for which Stone updated classics popularized by the Guess Who, the Five Stairsteps, and Carole King. 