Bear Within Us Announce New Single/Video "Devils Day"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Devils Day", a celebration of those who refuse to conform to the norms of society and chose to stand up for what they believe in. "Devils Day" is dedicated to all those who have faced adversity and have come out stronger than ever. It's a tribute to those who have fought tirelessly to make their voices heard and have never given up, even when the odds were against them.

Bear Within Us has taken hold with their single, "Devils Day" which is a statement for all the warriors out there who have been through the toughest of times and have emerged victorious. The song celebrates resilience, courage, and determination, and if you want to be a part of a community that celebrates defiance, then Bear Within Us "Devils Day" is for you. Celebrate strength and courage, and let's show the world what we are made of.

"A song for those or us who tend to feel alone in a world of many. For the ones who refuse to cater to the demands and expectations of society. To the ones who will stand and fight until they physically have nothing left to give, even if it means standing alone." - BEAR WITHIN US

Produced by Stan Martell - AVP Productions

A 5 piece band living in the Tampa, FL area, Bear Within Us is formed of members looking to bridge the gap between rock and metal. The band started piecing itself together in 2019, eventually becoming a ragtag band of Craigslist heroes. Always focused on having a good time and putting on a great show the Bear clan likes to leave its mark everywhere it goes. In their short stint, they've opened up for Saliva, Hed PE, Smile Empty Soul, Tantric, Powerman 5000, Gemini Syndrome, and many others.

With driving riffs and melodic tones Bear Clan likes to tell a story with every song. Rather it's uplifting moments or hard times. The Bear Clan is always willing to extend a hand to anyone willing to lend an ear.

The name was based on the idea that although many of us portray ourselves as the ferocious beast on the outside, on the inside we're all just big teddy bears.

Bear Within Us:
Vox- Bobby Ruffin
Guitarist 1-Darien Lugo
Guitarist 2-John Silbaugh
Bassist- Michael Miranda
Percussionist- Scott Willits




